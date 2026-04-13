Home » Fernandes approves as United make special announcement ahead of Leeds clash

Fernandes approves as United make special announcement ahead of Leeds clash

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Bruno Fernandes


Manchester United have made a special announcement ahead of this evening’s meeting with Leeds United, which has received the support of Bruno Fernandes.

Special announcement

United are finally set to return to action after a 24-day break, with their previous outing being the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on 20 March.

Michael Carrick and his players remain firmly on track for Champions League qualification, and a win over Leeds would tighten their grip further, especially with Aston Villa and Chelsea both dropping points over the weekend.

United have announced that fans’ group, The Red Army, have introduced a flag display across the Stretford End lower tier as part of its continuous efforts to enhance the atmosphere inside Old Trafford.

It’s understood that the Leeds game will see 180 flags in tier one and, for the first time ever, 120 flags across tier two. Additionally, the flag display will include a massive banner, roughly the same size as The Red Army’s eagle in tier two’s central area.

United have confirmed that the display has been completely designed and funded by supporters and members of The Red Army.

Fernandes’ endorsement

Reacting to the development, Fernandes gave his nod of approval, while also joking that he hadn’t noticed a flag honouring him.

He said, “I’ve seen – obviously we know it before the game, we can see that. I think it brings a very nice atmospheric vibe to the stands.”

The skipper continued, “Every player that looks up to that sees that it’s not changed the way they support us, but it gives you a lot of nice feelings, seeing that side of the stadium is full of flags for some players.”

“I haven’t seen if there are any for me or not, I don’t try to see if there’s something for me [laughs].”

When it was put to Fernandes that there is indeed a flag for him, he remarked, “I’m not sure! It is fun, I just enjoy to see these kinds of things. I’ve been a fan myself. I’ve been in that type of occasion and I really like it.”

“I think it gives a lot of energy and I think for us to see that, and for certain players to have their own flag, if they acknowledge that then I think it gives them an extra motivation for the game.”

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 8pm.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

1 comment

Anton Stach 13/04/2026 - 15:48

MOT

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