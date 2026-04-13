Home » Jesse Lingard: Casemiro gives thoughts on his move to Brazil

Jesse Lingard: Casemiro gives thoughts on his move to Brazil

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United star Casemiro has shared his thoughts on former Red Devil Jesse Lingard’s move to Brazil.

Post-United career

Lingard left Manchester United in the summer of 2022 after his contract expired, having made 232 appearances for the club.

He joined Nottingham Forest but failed to make much of an impact and departed after one season.

After taking several months out of football, he made a surprising move to the South Korean league, where he played for FC Seoul.

The attacking midfielder spent two seasons in Korea before departing at the end of 2025.

Lingard finally decided to move to Brazil, where he is now playing for giants Corinthians.

Casemiro’s thoughts

Lingard has so far played four matches for his new side in Serie A but is yet to score.

The 33-year-old made a 14-minute cameo from the bench in their 0-0 draw with Palmeiras yesterday.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Casemiro gave his opinion on the former Red Devil moving to his native Brazil.

When answering a question from a fan about the player’s move, he responded, “of course, a player of this level – especially one who played in one of the biggest clubs in Europe, here at Manchester United – to play at Corinthians is welcome for the league.”

He added, “each year, the league is getting more competitive and more interesting. It will be important to have these players in the league, and I wish him the best, that everything goes well in Corinthians.”

Lingard will next be in action when Corinthians host Santa Fe on Wednesday evening in the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

Casemiro’s next match will be the vital fixture between United and Leeds, as the Red Devils aim to consolidate their place in the Champions League positions with a victory tonight.

Jesse Lingard season stats

Games playedGoalsAssistsMins played
400127

Source: transfermarkt.com

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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