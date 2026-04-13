Lewis Miley: Man United rival Europe’s elite for Newcastle starlet

Manchester United are considering pursuing another Newcastle midfielder as Lewis Miley has emerged as a highly rated talent at Old Trafford, according to a new report.

A Raid on Tyneside

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with moves for both Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in recent weeks as INEOS finalise plans to overhaul the midfield this summer.

Casemiro will leave at the end of the season after the club ruled against a contract renewal, while Manuel Ugarte‘s struggles since his £50 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain show little sign of ending. This leaves Kobbie Mainoo as the sole representative in an engine room on the verge of stalling ahead of next year’s increased schedule, as a return to the Champions League is now within reach.

Conversely, Newcastle United are miles off the pace to qualify for Europe, with Eddie Howe’s misfiring men currently 14th in the Premier League. This stark underperformance has put significant pressure on the Magpies ahead of the summer window as the Tyneside club’s rivals eye their best players, with Guimaraes, Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Malick Thiam all being chased by England’s elite – including United.

But it is the midfield which is INEOS’ priority, leading them to take advantage of Newcastle United’s fragility by launching blockbuster raids for Tonali and Guimaraes, though the Italy international is seen as the leading target ahead of his older Brazilian teammate.

However, United also retain a long-standing interest in Miley, the 19-year-old academy graduate who burst onto the scene at St James’ Park two years ago. TEAMtalk reports the Red Devils are “closely monitoring” the 6’2 technician ahead of the summer window – but they are not alone in their admiration.

Eyed by Europe’s elite

“TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that homegrown talent Lewis Miley is also attracting growing attention, including from Manchester United and European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

“A number of Newcastle’s leading names are already being linked with high-profile moves, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade all the subject of ongoing transfer speculation.

“However, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Miley is another player firmly on the radar of multiple clubs. The 19-year-old midfielder has long been admired by Man Utd, with scouts tracking his progress since before he even made his Premier League debut back in 2023. Their interest remains active as they continue to monitor his development closely.”

The report also notes Arsenal and Chelsea are both “strong admirers” of Miley, while smaller clubs like Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest are all “keen on the youngster and would be prepared to offer him a clearer pathway to regular first-team football.”

But it is Ligue 1 champions PSG who are understood to be United’s main competitor for the Durham native, after he made a “lasting impression on the French giants” during his breakthrough in the Champions League against them as a 17-year-old.

“We can reveal that PSG have been closely tracking Miley since his breakthrough moment against them as a 17-year-old in 2023. His composure and maturity on that stage left a lasting impression on the French giants.

“He further enhanced his reputation in January, when he delivered another standout performance in Paris, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes, notably featuring as a right wing-back. That versatility has only increased PSG’s admiration, with sources indicating they remain keen on the England youth international should an opportunity arise.”

Final Thoughts

Miley is undoubtedly a superb prospect in midfield, already possessing the physical and technical attributes to play – and thrive – in senior football. However, United need plug-and-play operators to overhaul their midfield, with the 20-year-old Mainoo already assuming the role of future midfield maestro at Old Trafford.

A raid for either one of Miley’s teammates, Guimaraes or Tonali, suits these needs far more than a move for the youngster, irrespective of his precocious talents. However, if INEOS were to end Ugarte’s time at the club, this would create the need for three midfielders to be signed this summer.

In this scenario, with two more experienced options arriving as the first-choice partnership, having Mainoo and Miley waiting in the wings would offer United an outstanding midfield unit, for now and the future.

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