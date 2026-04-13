Lisandro Martinez and Shea Lacey set to feature vs Leeds



Manchester United are set for a double injury boost ahead of their return to Premier League action against Leeds United on Monday night.

The Red Devils have been without key defensive pair of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt for sometime now.

The Argentine, initially expected to miss only one game, has remained sidelined for five games after suffering a setback during training.

He was included in the club’s Irish training camp, with Michael Carrick revealing the World Cup winner was close to a comeback.

Lisandro Martinez set to return

The 20-time English league champions have missed his incisive passing from deep and his no-nonsense style of defending.

He is in contention to face Leeds United as per trusted social media source Sully (via Muppetiers).

And there is good news on the attacking front as well. Shea Lacey, who had suffered an untimely injury back in February, is fit and firing again.

The 18-year-old has impressed for the U21s after returning from injury in recent weeks and fans have been salivating at the prospect of welcoming him back.

Shea Lacey finally back

That is because of his cameos for the senior team, with the Carrington graduate’s fearlessness and trickery with the ball blowing people away.

“Lisandro Martinez and Shea Lacey are expected to return to the matchday squad against Leeds United barring any last-minute changes,” Sully‘s update read.

United need all the help they can get as Carrick seeks to return the club to the Champions League courtesy of a top-five finish.

Currently, only Patrick Dorgu and De Ligt remain the notable absentees, after Mason Mount was also spotted in training recently.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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