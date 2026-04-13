Maite Zubieta: Man United Women’s stance on Spanish star revealed

Manchester United Women have had a decent season so far.

Season

They made history by reaching the quarter-finals of their maiden Champions League campaign but were eventually eliminated by Bayern Munich after a brave effort.

Marc Skinner’s side also reached their first League Cup final but were beaten 0-2 by old nemesis Chelsea.

United now also find themselves fourth in the league and are currently outside the Champions League places. Nonetheless, three wins from their final league games would be enough to claim a spot amongst next season’s European elite.

Head coach Skinner was backed in the winter window with the signings of Lea Schuller and Swedes Hanna Lundkvist and Ellen Wangerheim.

However, Skinner still believes this is not enough and has regularly called publicly for a bigger, stronger squad so that his side can truly compete in four competitions next season.

Maite Zubieta

Spanish newspaper AS reports that United may have set their sights on their next midfield reinforcement, Athletic Club’s Maite Zubieta.

The paper states that, “according to sources consulted by AS, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid have inquired about the Basque midfielder’s situation and future plans.”

Nonetheless, interest in the player is not only limited to Spain. AS also reports that she “has options in the English Premier League, where Arsenal and Manchester United already showed interest last season.”

Zubieta has been described as “a box-to-box midfielder with excellent ball distribution and vision.”

She is also currently “the driving force” behind Athletic Club, where she has been a regular starter since her teenage years.

The midfielder has also had success on the international scene, winning the European Under-19 Championship twice and an Under-20 World Cup with Spain. She was also part of the senior team that finished runner-up to England in last summer’s Euros.

She has scored two goals in 23 matches this season in Liga F.

Maite Zubieta season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 23 2 0 1637

Source: fotmob.com

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