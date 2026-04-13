Man United can solve midfield crisis with one bombshell transfer

Midfield, midfield, midfield. Manchester United’s priority in this summer’s transfer window will revolve entirely around fixing their engine room, which is increasingly on the verge of stalling.

Brazilian behemoth Casemiro is set to leave an enormous gap in the middle of the pitch, and the dressing room, when the 34-year-old departs at the end of the season. Despite growing calls for INEOS to reconsider their decision not to trigger an automatic twelve-month extension in his contract, both the player and club remain committed to parting ways.

This would leave Manuel Ugarte, captured from Paris Saint-Germain for £50 million in 2024, as the first-choice defensive midfielder at Old Trafford. The Uruguay international has proven to be a disastrous signing, however, lacking the physicality to compensate for his technical deficiencies, despite arriving with a reputation as an elite ball-winning enforcer.

It’s clear, therefore, why United’s hierarchy are focused on bringing in not one but two high-profile midfield recruits. But the summer war chest is finite, and the club’s primary targets – be it Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali or Carlos Baleba – are all expected to cost up to £100m to prise from their respective clubs.

Furthermore, the midfield is not the only area of the pitch in need of reinforcements. A new No.2 will have to arrive in place of Altay Bayindir to provide support to Senne Lammens, while a standout left-winger is now understood to be a priority, with Aston Villa wizard Morgan Rogers emerging as a leading contender. A new full-back to afford Luke Shaw a rest and a more lethal option up top than Joshua Zirkzee are also under consideration.

Even with the increased revenue from qualification for the Champions League, and the sales of a host of undesirables, such as Andre Onana, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, the budget will struggle to plug each of these gaps while paying top dollar for two midfielders.

But what if United were able to kill two birds with one astute transfer? Would it be possible to help, for example, bolster the defence and the midfield at the same time if it was matched by a tactical shift on the pitch?

The answer, as The Peoples Person will explain, is yes – and it may already be on the minds of the club’s hierarchy based on increasing links to a “fearless” Premier League talent plying his trade for a bitter rival.

Inverted Defenders

If the gameplans of top-level managers in midfield were forced to be boiled down to one reductive purpose, it would be: numerical superiority. It is a numbers game in the middle of the pitch, with the philosophy a coach abides by dictating the manner in which they seek to overload the opposition midfield.

A more defensive approach might be to play a deep block, utilising two defensive midfielders and wingers instructed to stay narrow and compact in order to suffocate space in their own half. Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid team are a perfect illustration of this destructive approach, preferring to invite pressure and strike in transitions than dominate with possession.

Conversely, Pep Guardiola, be it at Manchester City, FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich, will invariably play a three-man midfield that is then bolstered by additional support elsewhere on the pitch. This could be a false nine dropping deeper, or a playmaker out wide coming inside to make a box midfield.

But it’s the 55-year-old tactician’s approach which delivered the blue half of Manchester its first Champions League trophy that United must adopt next season: a defender stepping up to join the midfield. Ironically, it was mirrored by Guardiola’s acolyte at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, in the same campaign, though the two Spaniards chose different players to execute it.

At the Etihad, English centre-back John Stones was the ‘inverted defender’ who lined up alongside Ballon d’Or winner Rodri at the base of City’s midfield. Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought to north London from Manchester by Arteta to do the same from left-back, with the Ukraine international supporting Thomas Partey and allowing Granit Xhaka to bomb on.

The tactical switch was transformative for both, however. City emerged from the 2022/23 season as treble winners, capped off by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final of the Champions League, while Arsenal led the Premier League for much of the year in the first tangible demonstration of progress under Arteta’s tutelage, only to fall short due to a lack of defensive depth.

At Old Trafford, there are two players who could fit the bill, from either full-back or central defence, while the club are understood to be targeting another suitable option this summer. But the effect would be equally strong, regardless of who is chosen, as it would reduce the pressure on United to sign a second big-money midfielder.

The Candidates

The most obvious candidate is a defender who has played as a defensive midfielder previously in his career: Noussair Mazraoui.

The Morocco international is considered one of the best signings by United in recent years after his £17m switch from Bayern Munich in 2024, demonstrating a level of tactical and technical prowess that is a testament to Ajax’s esteemed academy.

If United line up with Mazraoui at right-back, with Diogo Dalot being relegated to the bench, he would be able to effectively step into midfield in possession the way that both Stones and Zinchenko did for the club’s rivals. This would then create a three-man defensive unit, with Luke Shaw coming inside to play as a left centre-back – the exact system the Red Devils squad spent 13 months learning under the turbulent tenure of Ruben Amorim.

Both Patrick Dorgu and Amad could even be deployed as the wingers in this 3-2-4-1 shape, mirroring the demands the former Sporting manager placed upon both. Similarly, Bryan Mbeumo was often played in this way while at Brentford.

It’s a system which would also afford Kobbie Mainoo the freedom to push forward as a more creative midfielder, safe in the knowledge that whoever is chosen as Casemiro’s successor will be supported by Mazraoui. It could even see Matheus Cunha start alongside Bruno Fernandes in midfield, as the 26-year-old Brazilian did for his country during the international break, given the box midfield it creates relies upon two number tens, backed up by two number sixes.

For example, United’s base starting eleven would be:

Lammens

Mazraoui De Ligt Martinez Shaw

New CDM Mainoo/Cunha

Amad/Mbeumo Fernandes Dorgu

Sesko

And this would then shift into a progressive shape when in possession:

Lammens

De Ligt Martinez Shaw

Mazraoui New CDM

Amad/Mbeumo Fernandes Mainoo/Cunha Dorgu

Sesko

Conversely, United could also achieve this by instructing Lisandro Martinez – another outstanding graduate of Ajax’s academy – to step up into midfield in the way Guardiola did with Stones. Ironically, Arteta even tried to sign the 28-year-old centre-back before he chose to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford to fulfil this exact role.

The Argentina international is arguably the best progressive passer from defence in Europe, possessing the ability to incisively cut through the lines with remarkable consistency. This technique and vision could be harnessed even further in midfield, though there have always been doubts – as expressed by Ten Hag himself – over the Gualeguay native’s running power if pushed forward. His injury record offers further reason to avoid overloading his body with harder yards.

But another candidate who would have zero issues with the physical demands of the Premier League is Myles Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal’s 19-year-old full-back who Declan Rice has described as “fearless” after an imperious debut campaign for the Gunners last year.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the England international as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates in his sophomore season. The signing of Piero Hincapie to provide competition to Riccardo Calafiori has left no room for another option at left-back, with the youngster suffering from a lack of minutes.

The Red Devils want to sign another left-back to support Shaw, as the 30-year-old Englishman’s body will simply not be able to cope with the increased workload once European football returns to M16 – with Lewis-Skelly fitting the bill as a long-term successor to his compatriot. He is a homegrown talent on low wages with Premier League pedigree, who has also thrived on the European and international stage, while Arsenal are understood to be open to a sale this summer.

But the Hale End graduate would also be perfect for this inverted full-back role, having played as a midfielder throughout his time in the Gunners’ academy. He possesses a potent pairing of size and strength which belies his age, while retaining excellent stamina and mobility. There have been question marks over his passing and positioning, though his main contribution while inverting into midfield would be to provide physicality and help dominate transitions – two of his (literal) strengths.

Final Thoughts

The pressure of replacing Casemiro, one of the finest midfielders of his generation, will be a considerable task for whoever is signed this summer, even with the Brazilian approaching the denouement of a glittering career.

But by tasking a defender with a supporting role, this will help share the burden this big-money signing will shoulder at the heart of United’s side next season. The fact that Lewis-Skelly could fulfil this role while providing a much-needed alternative to Shaw only strengthens the argument for both his signing and the inverted full-back tactic to be deployed once he arrives.

The fact that it’s a move which would infuriate the Arsenal fanbase would simply be the cherry on top of an absolutely delicious raid on north London.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social