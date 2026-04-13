Man United face Leeds test as Paul Merson issues title warning

Manchester United are back in action tonight (Monday) as they entertain an old enemy, Leeds United, under the lights at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s men know that a win would edge them ever closer to qualifying for next season’s Champions League and would do the interim coach’s chances of securing the role on a permanent basis no harm whatsoever.

Furthermore, another victory would leave United eyeing a third-place finish to end a campaign that could have easily gone off the rails after the poor start endured under Ruben Amorim that eventually saw the Portuguese coach make way for Carrick in January.

Not ready for title charge

A top-three finish would send United into next season full of confidence, whoever is in charge, and could leave supporters dreaming about a charge for the title over the summer break.

However, as reported by football365.com, former Premier League midfielder Paul Merson does not see United challenging at the very top of the league next year, as things stand.

Merson believes that United need major surgery before they can think about winning their first Premier League crown in over a decade, and that all their focus should be on ending this campaign strongly before attempting to build a squad in the summer that can cope with the demands of European football.

“I don’t think Manchester United are ready to fight for the title next season. They need a few more players to come in. I don’t see them being competitive over 38 games with the same team.

“Manchester United’s focus should only be on getting back in the Champions League. If they can stay in that competition, it gives them good money to build their squad,” he said.

Merson added that he feels United “belong” at the top table of European football and does expect them to get over the line with regards to Champions League qualification in their remaining games.

No help from Leeds

However, the ex-England international is not expecting United to have it all their own way at the Theatre of Dreams tonight and has backed Leeds to take a point back to Yorkshire to boost their chances of staying in the division.

“If you look at the fixtures, Manchester United should have enough to qualify for the Champions League next season. But this is still a difficult game. I have a feeling Leeds will get a point here, I’ll go with a 1-1 draw,” he stated.

Carrick’s men know a win will take them ten points clear of Chelsea, who sit in sixth, and leave them as sure-fire favourites to end the campaign in the top five. Champions League qualification will grant United a much healthier budget in the transfer market and help attract the quality of player that will aid them in their quest next term.

Summer window key for title charge

Given United’s improvement and the obvious drop-off in quality of the teams at the top of the league, INEOS will fancy a crack at the title next year and should attack the summer market with that in mind. Midfield improvements will be key in the window, with the frontline of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo heading into their second seasons in Manchester and acclimatised to life at Old Trafford.

With Bruno Fernandes also expected to stay at the club, goals should take care of themselves, so if United can stay strong at the back and start controlling games through the middle of the park, there is no reason they should be discounted from a title race heading into the new campaign.

However, there is still plenty of work to do in the remaining seven games, and Carrick will be ensuring his men are fully focused on deserving Champions League football before concerning themselves with a punt at the Premier League trophy.

Feature image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

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