Morgan Rogers: Man United ramp up pursuit of Aston Villa talisman

Manchester United have ramped up their pursuit of Morgan Rogers after Aston Villa issued a clear demand to let the in-demand attacker leave at the end of the season, according to a new report.

Villa set their price

After two brilliant seasons under Unai Emery at Villa Park, a host of elite clubs are looking to add Rogers to their ranks this summer, including the Red Devils.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 31 8 5 6 - UEFA Europa League 11 1 2 2 - FA Cup 2 1 - - - EFL Cup 1 - - - - Total 25/26 45 10 7 8 -

United are joined in the hunt by Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, with the Villans’ initial valuation of the 23-year-old believed to have been around the £100 million mark.

However, Sacha Tavolieri (Sky Sports) reveals Villa have now set their price at just under £80m. There is even a sense that an offer in the region of £70-80m may be enough to force the Midlands club to “consider a departure”.

This would put Rogers in a similar threshold to other red-hot attackers who have made moves within the Premier League over the past year. This includes United duo Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, signed from Wolves and Brentford last summer, as well as Manchester City’s Player of the Year contender Antoine Semenyo, whom INEOS pushed to sign in January but were ultimately rebuffed.

One of the key factors which drove United’s decision to bring Cunha and Mbeumo to Old Trafford was their desire to wear the red shirt, rejecting offers from the club’s rivals to complete the move. It indicated a level of commitment and passion INEOS were keen to add, while removing players who lacked both at the same time.

Tavolieri describes Rogers as “very open” to joining United on the condition that Champions League football is secured next season – an increasingly likely prospect under interim boss Michael Carrick, whom the England international played under at Middlesbrough.

By contrast, Villa are in the midst of a dramatic downturn in form, having been in a secure third place for much of the campaign. Emery’s men have dropped to fourth, with fifth-place Liverpool hot on their tails, as United have surged ahead of them thanks to a remarkable transformation under Carrick.

With the 44-year-old Englishman moving closer and closer to getting the Old Trafford job permanently, this pre-existing relationship with Rogers, as well as one with sporting director Jason Wilcox after their shared time at Manchester City’s academy, could prove essential in winning a red-hot race for his signature.

United make contact

Tavolieri reveals United have “made contact” with Villa to “explore the possibility of a deal this summer.” However, the Sky Sports reporter also mentions Chelsea as a competitor who have already “made enquiries with the player’s representatives”.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person indicates INEOS are prioritising an upgrade on the left wing, with Rogers joined by Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye and RB Leipzig speedster Yan Diomande as the primary targets.

Interestingly, all three present different profiles, suggesting a flexibility in what United are looking for in the market. Diomande is a 19-year-old breakout star in Germany who offers lethal dribbling and outstanding athleticism, while the 26-year-old Ndiaye is a gifted technician Everton fans consider their most skilful player in years.

Both players are more natural ‘left wingers’ than Rogers, however, who often plays more centrally for Villa and England, with Thomas Tuchel having played the 6’2 attacker as his No.10 over Jude Bellingham during the Three Lions’ qualifying campaign for the World Cup.

There would be few better options for United to target were Bruno Fernandes to depart the club this summer. But Rogers’ mobility and ability to dominate in transitions mean he can play on the left too, in the same team as the Portuguese captain, though it would a more athletic fullback, such as Patrick Dorgu rather than the ageing Luke Shaw, to provide a constant overlap on the outside.

However, this position – a hybrid between a left winger and an attacking midfielder – is already filled by Cunha, with the Brazil international operating most effectively in the half-space on the left-hand side of the pitch. And while he is also able to play up top, potentially offering more competition for Benjamin Sesko, it would be a bold move to target another big-money signing with such a similar profile to last summer’s big-money signing.

Final Thoughts

If United can strike a deal for a Premier League-proven attacker yet to enter his prime, with outstanding physicality and an excellent attitude, in the region of £70m, Rogers would be a signing worth pursuing.

However, if the growing interest from England’s elite, and heavyweights on the continent, drives the price up to the £100m mark, the Red Devils would be best served by bowing out of the race and looking to target a more natural left-winger in his stead.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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