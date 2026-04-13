Oh Hyeon-gyu: Why United are keen on Besiktas’ red-hot striker

Manchester United intend to address several positions this summer as part of their rebuild under a new permanent manager.

United’s priority is to strengthen their midfield, with the club expected to make multiple marquee signings. As such, a major chunk of their budget is likely to be spent on revamping this area.

As a result, the Red Devils may target free agents or relatively cheaper options as a way of bolstering the squad without burning too much of a hole in the budget.

Oh Hyeon-gyu’s form catches attention of Europe’s top clubs

According to Türkiye (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are interested in Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu ahead of the summer.

The South Korean forward only moved to Turkey from KRC Genk in a deal worth €14 million in February on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

It is understood the Black Eagles initially view Oh Hyeon-gyu as a backup option. However, he has quickly become one of their most important players, having been directly involved in nine goals in his 10 appearances.

The way the 6ft 2in tall central forward has “exploded onto the scene” has reportedly alerted Europe’s top clubs. In particular, United and Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be monitoring him closely.

Oh Hyeon-gyu Besiktas Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 9 6 2 1 - 805' Türkiye Kupasi 1 1 - - - 45'

The 24-year-old’s value is anticipated to significantly increase if he enjoys a strong World Cup with South Korea.

Therefore, United would have to make a move before the tournament, that is, if they are convinced Oh Hyeon-gyu has what it takes to challenge Benjamin Sesko.

Ideal competition for Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United

Sesko is also in red-hot form since the turn of the year, scoring seven goals in the Premier League.

However, the highly-rated 22-year-old is still not deemed ready to start regularly for United. Interim head coach Michael Carrick has handed him just two starts in the side’s last 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee appears Serie A-bound after struggling to provide a genuine challenge for the starting spot.

As a result, the United hierarchy should certainly consider the idea of signing a new striker. In that event, they might not need to look much further than Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Featured image Ahmad Mora via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social