Rafael Leao: Man United on red alert as AC Milan make decisive transfer call



Manchester United could be in line to massively benefit after AC Milan’s major transfer decision on Rafael Leao.

Leao interest

United are expected to be in the market for a new left winger in the upcoming window, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho expected to leave the club. Rashford is likely to seal a permanent switch to Barcelona after an impressive loan spell, while Sancho will be released upon the expiry of his contract.

The Red Devils have so far been linked with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), Mateus Mane (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig).

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United may also be eyeing Leao, a player they’ve reportedly tracked for years but have never signed, mainly because Milan have been unwilling to sell. For the past few years, the Portugal international has lit up Serie A, terrorising defences with his explosive pace and quick feet.

As recently as last month, it was claimed that Leao had no desire to exit the San Siro. There were even suggestions that he could be offered a new deal to extend his stay with the Italian giants.

However, a fresh report has detailed how things have changed and it’s now looking increasingly likely that Leao will be sold in the summer.

Leao transfer update

According to Gazzetta.it, Leao’s strained relationship with the Milan fans has now made it “easier” than ever before for suitors to swoop in and secure his signature.

On Saturday, as Milan suffered a 3-0 loss to Udinese, the forward was met with loud boos at the San Siro. The jeers are believed to have left him hurt, especially after he had played through the pain barrier while operating in a largely unnatural centre-forward position.

Gazzetta.it say Leao has “never had such a bad relationship with his fans.” It is now possible for suitors to call Milan and start negotiations for a “reasonable price.”

At the moment, there are no offers for the 26-year-old and no negotiations are ongoing. He is still protected by a release clause worth around €175m (£152m) but there is no chance Milan will get anything close to this sum. Milan know that they will have to accept a lower fee due to his declining performances and because he has two years left on his contract.

A range of €40-€50m is more viable but Milan’s exact valuation is unknown at this point.

On potential destinations for Leao, the news outlet explains, “The Premier League and Saudi Arabia, political situation permitting, are the most logical options.”

“Bayern and Barcelona have been the two teams most interested in him in the recent past: they’ve considered the move seriously. Manchester United could be a better option than other clubs.”

Leao has made 24 Serie A appearances this term, contributing nine goals and two assists.

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