Home » Rasmus Hojlund: Man United loanee grabs an assist for Napoli

Rasmus Hojlund: Man United loanee grabs an assist for Napoli

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United had just one player in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Hot and cold

Rasmus Hojlund’s loan move to SSC Napoli has epitomised a hot and cold season.

The Danish striker has gone on runs where he has scored goals in clusters and has a respectable total of 14 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Italians.

Nonetheless, the season has also been characterised by long dry spells in front of goal.

For example, he has only scored two goals in his last nine matches for the Serie A champions and drew another blank against Parma.

Parma performance

The Dane was substituted after 66 minutes following a disappointing showing in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Parma, as they lost further ground in the title race.

He only had two shots on goal, but both efforts were blocked by the Parma defence.

His best chance came just before half-time when the ball broke to him in the box, but a poor touch resulted in his effort being well blocked.

Hojlund did grab an assist, however, as he helped his side equalise after the visitors took the lead within the first 60 seconds of the match.

He received the ball in the box and laid it off to former Red Devil Scott McTominay, who clinically tucked away the equaliser.

Hojlund made one key pass in the match and completed an impressive 92% of his passes in the game.

The striker did not get involved in much defensive work, failing to compete in any duels or tackles in the match. He also did not complete any clearances or interceptions.

Napoli still remain in second but are nine points behind Inter Milan. They will next host Lazio on Saturday evening.

Rasmus Hojlund stats vs Parma

MetricValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.1
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.11
Total shots2
Shots on target0
Shots blocked2
Offsides1
Touches20
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Possession lost3
Total carrying distance40.3 m
Carries5
Total progression-16.2 m
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)0 (0)
Accurate passes11/12 (92%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)11/12 (92%)
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)0 (0)
Dribbled past0

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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