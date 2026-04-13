Rasmus Hojlund: Man United loanee grabs an assist for Napoli

Manchester United had just one player in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Hot and cold

Rasmus Hojlund’s loan move to SSC Napoli has epitomised a hot and cold season.

The Danish striker has gone on runs where he has scored goals in clusters and has a respectable total of 14 goals and five assists in all competitions for the Italians.

Nonetheless, the season has also been characterised by long dry spells in front of goal.

For example, he has only scored two goals in his last nine matches for the Serie A champions and drew another blank against Parma.

Parma performance

The Dane was substituted after 66 minutes following a disappointing showing in Napoli’s 1-1 draw with Parma, as they lost further ground in the title race.

He only had two shots on goal, but both efforts were blocked by the Parma defence.

His best chance came just before half-time when the ball broke to him in the box, but a poor touch resulted in his effort being well blocked.

Hojlund did grab an assist, however, as he helped his side equalise after the visitors took the lead within the first 60 seconds of the match.

He received the ball in the box and laid it off to former Red Devil Scott McTominay, who clinically tucked away the equaliser.

Hojlund made one key pass in the match and completed an impressive 92% of his passes in the game.

The striker did not get involved in much defensive work, failing to compete in any duels or tackles in the match. He also did not complete any clearances or interceptions.

Napoli still remain in second but are nine points behind Inter Milan. They will next host Lazio on Saturday evening.

Rasmus Hojlund stats vs Parma

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.1 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.11 Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 2 Offsides 1 Touches 20 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 3 Total carrying distance 40.3 m Carries 5 Total progression -16.2 m Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 0 (0) Accurate passes 11/12 (92%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 11/12 (92%) Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 0 (0) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social