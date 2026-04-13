Rio Ferdinand presses Carrick for big Heaven and Yoro decision ahead of Leeds test



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Michael Carrick to make a bold selection decision involving Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven ahead of the meeting with Leeds United.

Leeds test

United have the chance to tighten their grip on the race to secure Champions League football by bagging a victory over Leeds on Monday evening.

Some of their closest rivals including Aston Villa and Chelsea, dropped points over the weekend and United can widen the gap by getting the better of Daniel Farke’s men. But it will not be easy, as Carrick himself recently revealed in a club media interview.

Carrick has more or less stuck with the same starting XI, though he might have to shuffle his defence this time around. Harry Maguire is suspended for the Leeds game, having picked up a red card in the previous outing at Bournemouth.

Lisandro Martinez has returned from injury and was part of the club’s intensive four-day training camp in Ireland, but it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to play from the start. Speaking to journalists in his pre-match press conference, Carrick strongly suggested that the Argentina international will not be rushed back.

With Matthijs de Ligt still sidelined with a back injury, it almost feels like Carrick has no choice but to deploy a central defensive pairing of Yoro and Heaven. Yoro has filled in admirably for Martinez but Heaven has been forced to be patient for opportunities.

Carrick can of course use Luke Shaw as a makeshift centre-back alongside Yoro and relegate Heaven to the bench once more, but Ferdinand has urged the caretaker boss to be bold and just use Yoro and Heaven together.

Ferdinand’s plea

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ferdinand said, “I would play the two young kids, Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.”

“I’d play them and say, ‘Go on, go at it, dominate Calvert-Lewin.'”

Ferdinand added, “It’s a tough game, a big game, but I also want to see how they react in this moment, in a firecracker of an environment.”

“I want to see the outcome from it. I’d go for the two young boys.”

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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