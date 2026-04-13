Said El Mala: Koln forward wanted by United opens up on his future

Manchester United are searching for a new left-forward this summer to add another dimension to their already impressive attack. The Red Devils have scored 56 goals in 31 games in the Premier League this season, the third-most in the league after Manchester City (63) and Arsenal (62).

INEOS’ decision to break the bank for Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last summer has already paid dividends, with the trio contributing to 27 goals in all competitions so far. They have also played a major role in United’s rise to third in the league table.

However, the Red Devils lack a natural left winger in their squad, as Mbeumo and Amad Diallo both prefer to operate on the right wing. United would ideally like a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is currently out on loan to Barcelona and is expected to leave Old Trafford permanently this summer.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named Koln star Said El Mala as an option for the job.

El Mala’s season so far

El Mala has emerged as Koln’s go-to man this season and has recently cemented his place in the starting XI. The 19 year old has now registered 11 goals and set up four more in 31 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga club this campaign, 16 of which have been starts.

Said El Mala Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 29 15 11 4 2 - 1,536' DFB-Pokal 2 1 - - 1 - 80' Total 31 16 11 4 3 - 1,616'

The German forward’s pace and trickery make him a fine replacement for the outgoing Rashford, while he also suits United’s revamped youth-centric transfer policy. However, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly hot on his heels at the moment, which could complicate matters for the Red Devils.

The Seagulls have a proven record of signing the best young talents in the land and could pose stiff competition for the German’s signature. Meanwhile, El Mala is under contract at the RheinEnergieStadion until 2030, so prising him away will not be easy either.

The teenager has now provided an update on his future.

El Mala hints at summer move

Speaking after Koln’s 3-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, where he also got on the scoresheet, El Mala remained coy about his future. He said: “I feel at home here, but I can’t predict the future.”

“I still have five games to play, and I’ll give everything. We’ve had open and honest talks with Thomas Kessler, and we both know there are a few crucial matches left for the club. When the time comes, something will be sorted.”

A previous report from Sport Bild cited that Koln want €50 million for his signature, but Brighton are reluctant to offer more than €35 million for the youngster. That could open the door for United to take advantage.

Final Thoughts

El Mala is one of the most exciting talents in the Bundesliga, but it is unclear whether he could adapt to the rigours of the Premier League. He could be a fine addition to United’s forward line, but INEOS should be wary of paying over the odds for the teenager.

Feature image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social