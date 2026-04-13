Home » Victor Musa: Man United talent in contention for prestigious award

Victor Musa: Man United talent in contention for prestigious award

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United starlet Victor Musa has been shortlisted for a top prize amidst his run of brilliant performances.

On the rise

Having joined United in the summer of 2023, Musa has impressed in United’s youth ranks.

He started at CD Lourdes in Spain, moved to Bradford City’s youth setup after relocating to England and then signed for the Red Devils.

Musa primarily features for United’s Under-18s and Under-21s.

The Spanish-born footballer has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this term, contributing four goals and one assist. This includes four goals in 11 Premier League 2 games.

United have confirmed that Musa has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for March.

In the running

Musa started all four league matches that the Under-21s played in March. He was on the pitch for all but seven minutes. He netted three goals in this period.

The 19-year-old bagged a sensational double to guide Adam Lawrence’s side to a 2-1 victory over Southampton. He also found the back of the net in United’s 1-0 win against Reading.

United state, “The nominees for this award have been selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel, who will also decide the winner on a date to be decided.”

“Congratulations and good luck, Victor!”

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players are next in action later this evening when they host historic rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford. With Chelsea and Aston Villa dropping points over the weekend, the Red Devils have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and their rivals in the hunt for Champions League football.

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Man United U18s vs Liverpool U18s: Match rescheduled

Man United youngsters line up exciting friendly match

Jack Moorhouse has permanent offers to leave United

Jack Moorhouse: Pre-season plans in place with first...

Adam Lawrence buzzing as Man United prepare for...

Ex-United teammate James Nolan makes exciting Shea Lacey...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.