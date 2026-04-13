Victor Musa: Man United talent in contention for prestigious award



Manchester United starlet Victor Musa has been shortlisted for a top prize amidst his run of brilliant performances.

On the rise

Having joined United in the summer of 2023, Musa has impressed in United’s youth ranks.

He started at CD Lourdes in Spain, moved to Bradford City’s youth setup after relocating to England and then signed for the Red Devils.

Musa primarily features for United’s Under-18s and Under-21s.

The Spanish-born footballer has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this term, contributing four goals and one assist. This includes four goals in 11 Premier League 2 games.

United have confirmed that Musa has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for March.

In the running

Musa started all four league matches that the Under-21s played in March. He was on the pitch for all but seven minutes. He netted three goals in this period.

The 19-year-old bagged a sensational double to guide Adam Lawrence’s side to a 2-1 victory over Southampton. He also found the back of the net in United’s 1-0 win against Reading.

United state, “The nominees for this award have been selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel, who will also decide the winner on a date to be decided.”

“Congratulations and good luck, Victor!”

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick and his players are next in action later this evening when they host historic rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford. With Chelsea and Aston Villa dropping points over the weekend, the Red Devils have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and their rivals in the hunt for Champions League football.

United vs. Leeds kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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