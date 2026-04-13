World Sevens: Man United Women to take part in lucrative tournament

Manchester United Women will participate once again in the World Sevens tournament.

Last year

Marc Skinner’s side participated in the inaugural tournament last year in Portugal.

United impressively won all four of their matches last time out against the likes of Manchester City and AS Roma to reach the final against Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, they fell at the final hurdle, losing 2-1 and finishing the competition as runners-up.

The tournament held a North American edition in December, which was won by the San Diego Wave, and will once again return to Europe in 2026.

This year’s edition

The BBC reports that, “Aston Villa and Manchester United will compete in this year’s Women’s World Sevens tournament, which will be hosted by Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.”

The competition will run between 28 and 30 May, a day before the Women’s FA Cup final.

There will be eight teams in total, all from the Women’s Super League. They will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lucrative

The tournament is not as serious as regular league or cup matches, but winning it can still be incredibly lucrative.

The BBC reports that, “the winner will earn $500,000 (£372,000), while the runners-up receives $250,000 (£186,000).”

What’s more, “teams finishing in the top four will see their prize money split evenly, with 50% going directly to the players and staff competing, and the other half going to the club to distribute how they see fit.”

United will hope they can go one step further this year and use the money to fund this upcoming window, with the club linked to players such as Meite Zubieta.

Rules

The matches are seven-a-side and consist of two halves of 15 minutes each. There are also rolling substitutes, similar to sports such as basketball, and the games are played on pitches half the size of a traditional 11-a-side game.

The tournament will consist of “eight teams who will be split into two groups, playing in a round-robin format over the first two days. The top two clubs in each group advance to the semi-finals, which will be followed by a third-place match and the final.”

Featured image Gualter Fatia via Getty Images

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