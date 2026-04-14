Rio Ferdinand: Why Van de Ven and Djed Spence are the only Spurs players Man United should consider



Since beating Crystal Palace 1-0 on 28th December, Tottenham Hotspur have yet to pick up a Premier League win.

Now, Tottenham find themselves in a deeply tricky situation, sitting 18th in the league table and at very real risk of relegation.

With six games to go, the North Londoners face urgent pressure to reverse their fortunes. They need to string together wins to climb out of the drop zone.

But as they look to battle Nottingham Forest and West Ham for Premier League survival, the question must be asked: what if Spurs actually get relegated?

Such a scenario would be shocking, especially for a club once considered part of the Premier League’s big six, now facing the possibility of dropping into the Championship.

Even so, if that shock occurs, Premier League clubs would be quick to raid the Lilywhites for players they feel are too good for the second tier.

Which Tottenham Hotspur players would Rio Ferdinand love at Manchester United?

Well, if Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand were handed a role as the Red Devils’ head of recruitment this summer, he would find it hard to sanction moves for most Spurs players in their current form. However, there are two he could certainly consider:

“Not right now, no,” he responded on Rio Ferdinand Presents about which Tottenham player he would take to United.

“Can’t think of any that I’d take, especially the way they’re playing now. Van de Ven, maybe. Van de Ven and Djed Spence, actually. Djed Spence.”

Coincidentally, Ferdinand settles on two options that his former club might actually need.

Spence as Luke Shaw’s deputy

Ineos are keen on signing a left-back to rotate with Luke Shaw next season, with Patrick Dorgu tipped for a left-wing role. Djed Spence, who can operate at both left-back and right-back and has been one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League this season, could therefore prove a shrewd acquisition.

Van de Ven to answer the need for another experienced centre-back

As for Micky van de Ven, the Leeds game, and the very real possibility that United could be without an experienced centre-back against Chelsea, underlined the pressing need to recruit a top centre-back in the summer.

The Dutch speedster has everything it takes to shine at the highest level, and he could prove a brilliant defensive addition should Manchester United manage to prise him away.

So, if Tottenham are relegated, INEOS would be wise to move quickly for both Spence and Van de Ven; they could be a significant upgrade to the options available to help United challenge on multiple fronts next season.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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