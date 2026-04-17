Adam Wharton: Man United’s pursuit threatened by Crystal Palace demand



Manchester United’s pursuit of Adam Wharton is under threat from all angles as a fierce battle is set to erupt for the Crystal Palace maestro, according to the latest reports.

A Man in Demand

The Red Devils are on the hunt for two new midfielders this summer as Casemiro‘s time in M16 draws to a close and Manuel Ugarte has proven incapable of replacing the Brazilian behemoth.

Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson is the club’s primary target, with talks already underway to strike a record-breaking deal. However, Manchester City are understood to be leading the race for the 23-year-old England international, forcing United to consider alternatives.

Wharton is also high on the radar after a meteoric rise for the Blackburn native, who came through the Riversiders’ academy before joining Palace for £22 million in February 2024. He has established himself as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the Premier League, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man Rene Meulensteen imploring his former employers to sign the 22-year-old.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person states INEOS have identified Wharton as a “generational talent” who would “immediately control the engine room” at Old Trafford. A host of top clubs, inside and outside of England, are on his tail, however.

A report by Alex Crook (talkSPORT) reveals Liverpool are leading the race with United, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are similarly smitten with the Englishman.

European heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have also “registered strong interest”, according to TEAMtalk.

Crook contends Palace are “demanding at least £80million” as the Eagles look to spark a bidding war for their “star midfielder.” But Wharton’s compatibility with Kobbie Mainoo is a potential obstacle to United’s pursuit, once this big-money fee is taken into account.

The Mainoo Conundrum

A key consideration for United in the profile of the midfielder who arrives this summer is their ability to play alongside Mainoo, who the club’s hierarchy are intent on making a cornerstone of their project moving forward.

The Carrington graduate had appeared destined for the exit door after being completely frozen out by Ruben Amorim earlier in the campaign. But the decision to bring an end to the prickly Portuguese’s tumultuous tenure has re-established Mainoo as a central part of the side after interim boss Michael Carrick restored him to midfield after taking the reins in January.

United are understood to see Wharton as similar to the 20-year-old starlet, leading to other targets with more physicality and defensive prowess, such as Anderson or Newcastle dynamo Sandro Tonali, being prioritised.

The pair could form an excellent trio behind an enforcer in midfield, but this would omit the talismanic captain, Bruno Fernandes – a choice no sane club would sanction. When this issue is placed alongside the exorbitant fee it would take to prise Wharton away from Selhurst Park, it’s a combination which threatens to rule out a summer swoop.

Final Thoughts

The red-hot interest in Wharton from clubs such as PSG, where Luis Enrique’s obsession with technically gifted maestros saw Ugarte booted out of the Parc des Princes, is a testament to his undoubted talents. If United were able to fend off the French giants, along with England’s elite and Real Madrid, while signing a defensive midfielder as a one-two combo to fix the stalling engine room, it would constitute a game-changing revamp.

But an £80m outlay alongside the £100m needed to sign either Anderson or Tonali will likely prove a bridge too far for the Red Devils’ war chest this summer. Mainoo is seen as the future at Old Trafford – and INEOS must prioritise a partner who brings the best out of the youngster, rather than one who operates in a similar fashion such as Wharton.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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