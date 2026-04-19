Bruno Fernandes: Man United star inches closer to PL record

Manchester United took a huge step towards Champions League qualification last night.

Huge win

A tight 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge meant that United opened up a 10-point advantage over Chelsea in sixth place, with 15 left to play for.

There were many players who impressed on the night, especially defensively, as a short-handed United held firm.

Nonetheless, as always, Bruno Fernandes was the key to victory.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese international grabbed his 18th assist of the Premier League season.

He is now just two behind Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record total of 20 in Premier League history.

United’s number eight produced a wonderful bit of skill down the right-hand side and played a perfect pass across goal for Matheus Cunha to slot in what would turn out to be the match-winner.

All in all, he played three key passes, including playing Bryan Mbeumo in against the last defender, but the Cameroonian could not keep his cool and lost the ball.

Nonetheless, the first-time pass demonstrated the skill and adventure that Fernandes brings to this team.

He also attempted one shot and had seven crosses but could only connect with one of his teammates once. The attacking midfielder also carried the ball forward twice in a tactically disciplined display.

Fernandes completed 78% of his passes and also contributed with two tackles in the game as he tracked back for his side.

There is no doubt United would be significantly lower in the table without the magic of Fernandes this season, as he has been by far the biggest creative source for the team.

He will next be in action on Monday, 27th April, when United host Brentford at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Chelsea

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.04 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.08 Big chances created 1 Key passes 3 Crosses (accurate) 7 (1) Accurate passes 47/60 (78%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 27/38 (71%) Passes in own half (acc.) 20/22 (91%) Long balls (accurate) 3/7 (43%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 75 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 21 Total carrying distance 166.3 m Carries 22 Progressive carries 2 Total progression 112.3 m Progressive carrying distance 46.8 m Longest progressive carry 16.6 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 5 (2) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 2

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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