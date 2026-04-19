Home » Bruno Fernandes: Man United star inches closer to PL record

Bruno Fernandes: Man United star inches closer to PL record

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United took a huge step towards Champions League qualification last night.

Huge win

A tight 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge meant that United opened up a 10-point advantage over Chelsea in sixth place, with 15 left to play for.

There were many players who impressed on the night, especially defensively, as a short-handed United held firm.

Nonetheless, as always, Bruno Fernandes was the key to victory.

Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese international grabbed his 18th assist of the Premier League season.

He is now just two behind Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne’s record total of 20 in Premier League history.

United’s number eight produced a wonderful bit of skill down the right-hand side and played a perfect pass across goal for Matheus Cunha to slot in what would turn out to be the match-winner.

All in all, he played three key passes, including playing Bryan Mbeumo in against the last defender, but the Cameroonian could not keep his cool and lost the ball.

Nonetheless, the first-time pass demonstrated the skill and adventure that Fernandes brings to this team.

He also attempted one shot and had seven crosses but could only connect with one of his teammates once. The attacking midfielder also carried the ball forward twice in a tactically disciplined display.

Fernandes completed 78% of his passes and also contributed with two tackles in the game as he tracked back for his side.

There is no doubt United would be significantly lower in the table without the magic of Fernandes this season, as he has been by far the biggest creative source for the team.

He will next be in action on Monday, 27th April, when United host Brentford at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Chelsea

MetricValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.04
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.08
Big chances created1
Key passes3
Crosses (accurate)7 (1)
Accurate passes47/60 (78%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)27/38 (71%)
Passes in own half (acc.)20/22 (91%)
Long balls (accurate)3/7 (43%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches75
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost21
Total carrying distance166.3 m
Carries22
Progressive carries2
Total progression112.3 m
Progressive carrying distance46.8 m
Longest progressive carry16.6 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)5 (2)
Fouls1
Dribbled past2

Featured image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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