Dan Gore: Man United loanee stands out in rare win for loan side

Manchester United had five players in loan action on Saturday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Dan Gore

The young midfielder grabbed an assist as already relegated Rotherham United won 2-0 at Leyton Orient.

He squared the ball to Harry Gray, whose shot trickled into the back of the net from outside the box. Gore also made two key passes and completed one of his crosses in the match.

He had one shot that was blocked and completed 100% of his dribbles. The 21-year-old also won an impressive eight duels in the match as his team came out on top.

Dan Gore stats vs Leyton Orient

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 1 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 2 (1) Accurate passes 17/27 (63%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 12/17 (71%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/10 (50%) Long balls (accurate) 2/7 (29%) Total shots 2 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 44 Unsuccessful touches 4 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 16 Total carrying distance 84.6 m Carries 7 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 12 m Progressive carrying distance 25.2 m Longest progressive carry 22.9 m Def. contributions 2 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 7 Ground duels (won) 7 (4) Aerial duels (won) 5 (4) Dribbled past 2

Ethan Ennis

Ennis played the full 90 minutes as Fleetwood Town drew 1-1 with Chesterfield.

He made one key pass and completed three crosses in the match. The winger also had one shot on target and completed one of his dribble attempts in the match.

Radek Vitek

Vitek had a disappointing afternoon as his Bristol City side lost 2-4 at home to Norwich City.

He made six saves, with three coming from inside the box.

The Czech goalkeeper also completed one run-out clearance but did make an error which led to a shot.



Rasmus Hojlund

The Dane was ineffective as SSC Napoli lost 0-2 at home to SS Lazio.

He had a total of three shots, but none hit the target and one was blocked by the visiting defence.

Hojlund failed to complete a dribble in the match but did make one key pass for his side. He was also ineffective in duels, winning just two out of his seven attempts.

James Scanlon

Scanlon made a return to action for Swindon Town. It was his first action since the start of the month against Cambridge Town.

He played the final 32 minutes of his side’s 2-2 draw with Accrington Stanley.

Scanlon had one key pass and created one big chance in the final moments of the match.

The youngster also won his only duel, completed his only dribble, and won both his ground duels in a tidy cameo off the bench.

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