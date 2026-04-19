Simi Awujo: Man United Women youngster shines against Brazil

Manchester United Women had a plethora of players involved on international duty on Saturday.

Julia Zigiotti and Hanna Lundkvist

Sweden grabbed a vital 1-0 win over Serbia in World Cup qualifying.

Julia Zigiotti started in the centre of midfield for the Swedes, and Hanna Lundkvist started at full-back. There was once again no place for Fridolina Rolfo, who spoke out against the manager before the match.

Lisa Naalsund played the full 90 minutes of Norway’s dramatic 3-2 away victory over Slovenia. There was no place for striker Elisabeth Terland, who was not even on the bench.

Mared Griffiths and Safia Middleton-Patel

United had two players in action as Wales secured a vital 1-0 win over Albania in World Cup qualification.

Youngsters Safia Middleton-Patel and Mared Griffiths were both involved from the start.

Lea Schuller came off the bench for the final 30 minutes as Germany drew 0-0 with Austria in their qualification match. She could not add to her strike last time out for her nation, though.

Jess Park came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of England’s 1-0 victory in Iceland to keep up their 100% record in qualifying. United captain Maya Le Tissier was an unused substitute in the match.

Melvine Malard also appeared from the bench for the final 20 minutes of France’s 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. There was also no place in the squad for United defender Dominique Janssen.

Jayde Riviere

The Canadian full-back played 82 minutes of her side’s 0-1 friendly defeat to Brazil.

She made three tackles, two interceptions, and one clearance in the match. Riviere also won an impressive seven duels and won her only aerial contest.

The Canadian was also a threat moving forward, as she provided one key pass in the match.

Simi Awujo also got 69 minutes of action against the Brazilians.

She made one key pass and completed 100% of her crosses.

Awujo also made her only tackle attempt and completed 100% of her dribbles in an impressive display.

The youngster also won an impressive five out of seven duels in the middle of the park.

Simi Awujo stats versus Brazil

Metric Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Accurate passes 7/13 (54%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 4/9 (44%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/4 (75%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 31 Unsuccessful touches 6 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 13 Total carrying distance 98.9 m Carries 6 Total progression -41.2 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (1) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 5 (4) Aerial duels (won) 2 (1) Dribbled past 0

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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