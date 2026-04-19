Toby Collyer: Key update on Man United loanee’s injury status

Manchester United’s Toby Collyer has had an incredibly frustrating season.

United breakthrough

Collyer made his breakthrough last season under Erik ten Hag in the Community Shield loss to Manchester City.

He also appeared in some matches under Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim in early 2025.

It was decided that it would be best for him to go out on loan this season, so he joined West Bromwich Albion in the summer.

Nonetheless, his time at The Hawthorns was largely characterised by injuries, and his loan was cancelled in January.

Collyer then arrived at Hull City in the winter transfer window, but unfortunately, his injury issues have persisted.

For both clubs, he has managed just 17 appearances, providing one assist in that time.

Also, as the majority of his appearances have been from the bench, he has accumulated just 357 minutes of action in the Championship all season, which is less than four full matches.

He impressed on 6 April against leaders Coventry City, playing 74 minutes, but has missed Hull’s last two matches against Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Injury woes continue

Local newspaper Hull Live has reported that things have got even worse for Collyer.

The paper reports that, “Hull City have been hit by another major injury blow with the news that Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer is out for the rest of the regular season.”

The report adds, “Collyer picked up an ankle injury in training that will see him sidelined for another three weeks, meaning he would only have a faint chance of returning this season should City secure a play-off place and then progress to the Wembley final in late May.”

He suffered a twisted ankle after colliding with goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and will now return to Manchester United for treatment.

Toby Collyer 2025-2026 season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 17 0 1 357

Source: transfermarkt.com

Feature image George Wood via Getty Images

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