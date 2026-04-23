Carlos Baleba: Man United plot cut-price deal for Brighton star

Manchester United are hoping to secure a cut-price deal for Carlos Baleba following the Brighton & Hove Albion enforcer’s struggles this season, according to a new report.

Personal terms agreed

The Red Devils launched a surprise move for Baleba last August as then-head coach Ruben Amorim was understood to see the high-energy 22-year-old as a perfect fit for his 3-4-2-1 system.

United agreed personal terms with the Cameroon international after receiving confirmation of his wish to complete a switch to Old Trafford. Brighton are notorious negotiators, however, and will not sanction a sale unless it is on their terms and recruitment timeline.

Baleba arrived at the Amex Stadium in the summer of 2023 to replace Moises Caicedo, who joined Chelsea for a British record fee for a midfielder of £115 million earlier in that window. For the Seagulls to accept United’s advances, a similar price point would have to be reached – a level of investment INEOS neither possessed nor had the inclination to spend on a young talent with less than two seasons’ worth of experience in the Premier League.

A deal never progressed to the point of club-to-club talks, with United keen to maintain cordial relations with their counterparts on the south coast. The laborious legwork had been done, however, and there was a strong sense that interest would be reignited this summer.

However, the landscape in football can change dramatically. Baleba has endured a difficult campaign as his performance levels have dropped significantly, with many suggesting United’s pursuit unsettled him.

Similarly, his biggest fan at the Theatre of Dreams, Amorim, is no longer at the helm after being handed his marching orders by INEOS in January, and was replaced by Michael Carrick as interim coach until the end of the season.

United still interested

Despite these changing circumstances, The Athletic reveals United are still interested in making Baleba a part of their midfield rebuild this summer. The recruitment department is understood to “rate his overall data” as a good fit for the gaps “in terms of ground coverage, possession winning and passing” in the current squad.

His performances at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he represented Cameroon alongside Bryan Mbeumo, were also noted as much improved compared to his domestic form.

A transfer is described as “highly plausible”, though the report notes the Douala native is in a “lower category of midfielders on United’s list”. Accordingly, the club would only pay a fee which reflects this.

Last summer, it is understood United would have reached a figure as high as £75 million; after a poor season and more expensive priorities elsewhere, this valuation is now in the region of £50 million.

Final Thoughts

If United could strike a deal for one of their primary targets, such as Elliot Anderson, while securing Baleba as the ‘second’ signing, it would be a testament to the power of restraint and the type of one-two punch needed to revamp the midfield.

However, The Athletic notes that Brighton owner Tony Bloom is a “notoriously tough negotiator” and it “remains to be seen” whether this drop in valuation from the buyers will be matched by the selling club.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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