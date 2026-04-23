Mason Greenwood: Paris FC working on signing ex-United star

With Champions League qualification all but secured, Manchester United are outlining ambitious plans for the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, United aim to make four major signings, including two midfielders, an experienced striker, and a left-back. A left winger and a central defender are also on the agenda, although they are not among the top priorities.

Despite the prospect of European football revenue, United would still have to raise funds through player sales in order to fill the squad with serious talent next season. Work is ongoing on that front as well. At the same time, developments in Paris could also boost the club’s budget.

Paris FC’s plot to lure Mason Greenwood

According to But! Football Club, Paris FC are determined to sign Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille.

Paris FC, who are backed by the Arnault family and the Red Bull group, reportedly have big plans for the summer transfer window, which has led to Greenwood appearing on their radar.

Greenwood has been one of Ligue 1’s most prolific attackers over the last two seasons, having scored 36 goals and registered 12 assists in 62 appearances in France’s top flight.

It is claimed the Ligue 1 side are preparing a “massive” offer to try to sign Greenwood.

The report makes no mention of figures, but it underlines that Paris FC’s first offer is considered “insufficient” by Marseille, who have no intention of selling Greenwood cheaply.

However, Paris FC have not given up. Their strategy is to first convince the Englishman with a salary comparable to some players currently at Paris Saint-Germain, and a huge signing-on bonus. Such a proposal, as well as an enticing project, would be hard for the 24-year-old to ignore.

Manchester United on alert

Paris FC’s move would also be hard for United to ignore, as the Premier League giants retain a ell-on clause, which is thought to be between 40 and 50 per cent.

As such, any “madness” in Paris would directly benefit United, who sold their academy product to Marseille for £26.6 million.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are trying to permanently offload another academy graduate, Marcus Rashford.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Barcelona are reluctant to activate the buy option and instead want to extend Rashford’s loan deal into a second season.

Feature image Miguel Medina via Getty Images

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