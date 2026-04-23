Ona Batlle: Former Man United Women star set for return to England

Former Manchester United Women star, Ona Batlle, is set for a return to England.

Man United career

The Spaniard joined Manchester United from Levante in 2020.

Batlle played 77 times for the Red Devils, scoring three goals.

The full-back joined FC Barcelona that summer and has played three seasons in Catalonia.

She has won three league titles, two Copa de la Reinas and three Supercopas de España.

Batlle also won the Champions League with the Catalans in 2024 during her first season back in Spain.

Return to England

The BBC report that the 26-year-old is close to sealing a return to the Women’s Super League.

The report states that, “Spain defender Ona Batlle is close to agreeing a move to Arsenal as a free agent in the summer.”

It is also stated that, “the 26-year-old Spaniard has been a priority target for the Gunners, with Republic of Ireland full-back Katie McCabe set to exit.”

What’s more, they have been in talks with the defender since January, trying to arrange a pre-contract agreement.

The BBC assert that “Batlle’s arrival would be one of the biggest moves in recent years as Arsenal have revamped their approach to recruitment, targeting top players early.”

Ian Willcock

Another former Manchester United Women staff member, Ian Willcock, is also on the move.

Journalist Conner Roberts reports that, “Tottenham Hotspur confirm the appointment of former Manchester United goal-keeper coach Ian Willcock to their Women’s First Team coaching staff.”

Willcock worked as part of Manchester United’s backroom staff and will be working alongside Head Coach Martin Ho and Assistant Coach Lawrence Shamieh at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ona Battle Man United record

Games played Goals scored Years Active 77 3 2020-2023

Source: Wikipedia

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social