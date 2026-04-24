Marc Skinner shares wave of positive injury news ahead of Spurs test



Manchester United boss Marc Skinner issued a raft of positive injury updates on multiple players ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Fitness news

United are set to return to action on Sunday when they go away to Tottenham. Having been knocked out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich before the international break, the club’s full attention is now on finishing as high as possible in the WSL.

Heading into the contest, United are fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Arsenal.

Skinner spoke to the press at Carrington and revealed that Dominique Janssen and Elisabeth Terland are back training. He also expressed hope that long-term absentee Ella Toone will play a part in the contest.

The 43-year-old also delivered updates on Anna Sandberg, Ellen Wangerheim, Leah Galton and Layla Drury.

He told reporters, “We have Dom [Janssen] and Teri [Elisabeth Terland] back training on the field. They are both doing individual work. They could potentially be back against Brighton, but may play some part against Chelsea, if not. Tooney [Ella] is ongoing monitoring and she will train today.”

“We are hopeful she may be involved this weekend, which would be fantastic news.”

“Anna Sandberg is back, Ellen Wangerheim is back.”

Skinner added, “Leah Galton will miss this weekend but will, potentially, play some part going into the Brighton game but we are waiting and seeing on that.”

“The only other one is Layla Drury took on an injury on [the England Under-20] international camp, so she will probably miss the end of the season.”

Doubts about future

After failing to win the League Cup and meekly crashing out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, United face renewed questions over Skinner’s position.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that his position will be reviewed in the summer.

The current longest-serving manager in the WSL said about this in his presser, “You enter a job like Man Utd and of course you are open to scrutiny.”

“But we also live in a world where there is a constant look at the negative side. Actually, the positive side is we have created history at this club and we have to continue to do so. My job is to prepare my team for these next three games and to try and win them.”

“Regardless of what people think, I know who I am, I know what I do and I know what our focus will be. I am ready to take on the challenge of these next three games and get my team to do the same.”

“After that, who knows what happens?”

Tottenham vs. United kicks off at noon.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social