Morgan Rogers: Another European giant joins chase for dream Wilcox signing



Manchester United are expected to be proactive in the upcoming summer transfer window, aiming to bridge the gap between themselves and the top.

Indeed, Ineos already have a clear idea of the elite players they would love to acquire to give the team a genuine shot at glory next season.

Notably, one of those big-name targets the 20-time English champions are eyeing is Aston Villa’s standout performer, Morgan Rogers.

Carrick and Wilcox push for Morgan Rogers

A report recently relayed by The Peoples Person claimed that Michael Carrick and Jason Wilcox are actively pushing for the signing of the Villa star.

Furthermore, it is easy to understand why the two see Rogers as a “level-raiser.” The 23-year-old has been such a massive hit in the Premier League that Jamie Carragher once described him as “a machine” while raving about how “unstoppable” he is with the ball at his feet.

However, as the Red Devils contemplate making that £80 million Villa raid, some interesting revelations have just surfaced regarding international competition.

PSG enter the transfer conversation

Not long ago, Bayern Munich were said to be keen on rivalling United’s Rogers pursuit. According to talkSPORT, Bayern may not be the only European giant in the race, as PSG has also entered the mix.

The UK outlet claims:

“Paris Saint-Germain have joined Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as the most genuine suitors for the 23-year-old.”

In addition, the report explains that “Rogers is not ruling out a move away from England and is an admirer of PSG coach Luis Enrique.”

The French heavyweights entering the race could massively reshape the transfer battle.

PSG undecided

Fortunately, though, the Ligue 1 giants remain undecided on the move. As talkSPORT explains:

“PSG are still deciding whether to proceed this summer with a new winger or No.10 given Desire Doue and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia are not for sale, and Bradley Barcola is also a player the French champions intend to keep.”

Alternatively, the report adds that, “PSG could instead be tempted to prioritise a striker, but Rogers is a player they are tracking strongly as well.”

For the Old Trafford faithful, the hope is that PSG’s interest does not ultimately disrupt their chances.

Carrick: The secret weapon

Carrick could prove to be Ineos’ secret weapon. Having previously worked with Rogers at Middlesbrough, the United head coach possesses a personal connection that might convince the attacker to choose Manchester.

Ultimately, with Villa reportedly open to a potential departure, the final decision may well come down to where the attacker wants to go.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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