Gary Neville names three signings Man United must make this summer



Legendary Manchester United captain and iconic pundit Gary Neville has addressed the upcoming summer transfer window, naming three players he believes the club need to sign.

Since hanging up his boots, Neville, who won 20 major trophies during his 19-year career at Old Trafford, has proven to be one of the most knowledgeable pundits working in the game.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the former right-back answered a fan question regarding the crucially important upcoming transfer window.

Neville analyses United’s areas for improvement

With Casemiro departing at the end of the season, it has long been known that United will need to sign a top-class midfielder to replace the Brazilian behemoth, and Neville agrees with that sentiment.

Given that the Red Devils now need only a point to secure a return to the Champions League, Neville actually thinks United will need two new central midfielders to plug the hole left by the five-time Champions League winner.

Additionally, our former captain is of the opinion that United should prioritise the signing of a world-class centre-half to bolster our defensive options.

Dream signings vs realistic signings

Though Neville quickly named his three dream signings as Harry Kane, Marquinhos and Declan Rice, it is incredibly unlikely United will be able to entice any of those world-class players away from their current clubs.

Knowing this, Neville also named three more realistic targets he thinks United should aim to sign in the coming months.

In midfield, Neville named Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson as his dream additions – a pair who would be sure to bring a lot of bite and tenacity to the centre of United’s team.

Ezri Konsa was the central defender who got Neville’s stamp of approval, though whether the England international will be available in the summer is far from clear.

No matter who United do bring in this summer, it is shaping up to be a pivotal transfer window the club must utilise to enjoy a successful campaign next time out.

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