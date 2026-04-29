Unai Emery: Aston Villa drop massive hint over Man United managerial target



As the 2025–26 season nears its end, the conversation is already turning to what next season might bring.

For Manchester United and their fans, this could be one of their most pivotal summers.

They do not just have to get their signings right, they also have to settle on who is best placed to lead their project as permanent head coach.

Michael Carrick has really impressed as caretaker head coach, but interestingly, he is not yet certain to get the job. In fact, other candidates are still being considered alongside him.

Unai Emery a head coach target

One of those candidates is Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

Legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is a big fan of Emery and is thought to be keen for the club to consider the Spaniard. Indeed, as per a report relayed by The Peoples Person, the 54-year-old tactical genius is under consideration at Old Trafford.

And while that report suggested those at Villa Park were not the least bit worried about their head coach leaving to join United, an interesting update has since dropped.

Villa worried over Unai Emery’s future

According to Sports Boom, “Aston Villa are bracing themselves to lose manager Unai Emery this summer…” and that “the Villans are closely monitoring Eddie Howe’s situation at Newcastle.”

On where Emery might head, the report reveals it is either Real Madrid or United, and of the 20-time English champions, the outlet claims “Manchester United are also looking at making the 54-year-old their full-time replacement for Ruben Amorim.”

Carrick or Emery?

Notably, the report goes on to claim Michael Carrick remains the odds-on favourite to take over.

Yet, given Villa’s concern, there is clearly something in it, for where there is smoke, there is fire.

Perhaps Emery has hinted he may be on his way out, and who knows, United may already have turned his head behind the scenes, especially with Real Madrid said to be so keen on Jose Mourinho.

Having done an incredible job at Villa Park and established them as one of the Premier League’s most formidable sides, Emery has shown his tactical mastery despite his difficult spell at Arsenal.

His work at Villa Park clearly marks him out as someone you can trust with a rebuild, but whether INEOS will pursue him at the expense of overlooking Carrick, who has already proven himself worthy of the role, remains to be seen.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social