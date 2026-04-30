Home » Leah Galton: Man United Women star makes huge career decision

Leah Galton: Man United Women star makes huge career decision

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Leah Galton and Beth Mead

Manchester United Women will be losing one of their original players this summer.

Leah Galton career

Millie Turner, Ella Toone and Leah Galton are the only footballers who have remained at the club since their maiden season in 2018.

Galton has played 171 times for the Red Devils, scoring 44 goals in all competitions. Before joining United, she played for Leeds United and Sky Blue FC in New York.

She also made two appearances for German side Bayern Munich in the 2017–2018 campaign.

Galton has seen her influence dwindle drastically over recent months and has only made nine appearances this season without scoring a goal.

Her lack of appearances has not been helped by an ongoing back injury that she has battled for the majority of the season.

Galton to depart

The club’s website has announced that, “Leah Galton will leave Manchester United Women after eight proud years, when her contract expires this summer.”

The site adds that, “Leah has worn our no.11 shirt with pride and carved out an honourable legacy as a United player, which began by helping the Reds win the second-tier title in 2018/19.”

Galton is also the club’s leading scorer in Barclays Women’s Super League history, with 35 goals in all.

The winger also played in the club’s only trophy success to date, the FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Commenting on her career at the club she said, “I never thought I would be here for this long and still doing the thing I love doing, so I’m always proud of how far I’ve come. It’s been a journey and I’m just happy to have done it here. I know the girls will go on to do great things and I’m excited to see that.”

Moreover, her coach of five years, Marc Skinner, claimed, “Leah has played an important part in the journey of this club. Being part of the club from the very beginning and contributing over so many years is something that’s meant a lot to us.”

Leah Galton career stats

ClubsMatchesGoalsYears active
Leeds3892010-2012
Sky Blue FC3052016-2017
Bayern Munich202017-2018
Man United171442018-2026

Source: Wikipedia

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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