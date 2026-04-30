Leah Galton: Man United Women star makes huge career decision

Manchester United Women will be losing one of their original players this summer.

Leah Galton career

Millie Turner, Ella Toone and Leah Galton are the only footballers who have remained at the club since their maiden season in 2018.

Galton has played 171 times for the Red Devils, scoring 44 goals in all competitions. Before joining United, she played for Leeds United and Sky Blue FC in New York.

She also made two appearances for German side Bayern Munich in the 2017–2018 campaign.

Galton has seen her influence dwindle drastically over recent months and has only made nine appearances this season without scoring a goal.

Her lack of appearances has not been helped by an ongoing back injury that she has battled for the majority of the season.

Galton to depart

The club’s website has announced that, “Leah Galton will leave Manchester United Women after eight proud years, when her contract expires this summer.”

The site adds that, “Leah has worn our no.11 shirt with pride and carved out an honourable legacy as a United player, which began by helping the Reds win the second-tier title in 2018/19.”

Galton is also the club’s leading scorer in Barclays Women’s Super League history, with 35 goals in all.

The winger also played in the club’s only trophy success to date, the FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.

Commenting on her career at the club she said, “I never thought I would be here for this long and still doing the thing I love doing, so I’m always proud of how far I’ve come. It’s been a journey and I’m just happy to have done it here. I know the girls will go on to do great things and I’m excited to see that.”

Moreover, her coach of five years, Marc Skinner, claimed, “Leah has played an important part in the journey of this club. Being part of the club from the very beginning and contributing over so many years is something that’s meant a lot to us.”

Saying farewell to one of our originals 🔴⚪️⚫️ Leah Galton will depart United after eight proud years, when her contract expires this summer 🤝❤️ Read more: https://t.co/DHhPA5tSoN pic.twitter.com/58Uised8Ne — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) April 29, 2026

Leah Galton career stats

Clubs Matches Goals Years active Leeds 38 9 2010-2012 Sky Blue FC 30 5 2016-2017 Bayern Munich 2 0 2017-2018 Man United 171 44 2018-2026

Source: Wikipedia

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