Said El Mala: United handed huge boost in pursuit of Koln prodigy

Manchester United have received some good news in their pursuit of FC Koln star Said El Mala. The Red Devils have been on a roll under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who took charge as former head coach Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement in January.

The Englishman has overseen a spectacular return to form, with the team winning nine of the 13 games under him. United are now third in the Premier League table, and qualification for next season’s Champions League is within reach.

The Red Devils are expected to further improve the squad over the summer, when the focus will be on signing an able replacement for the outgoing Casemiro. However, the English giants could also be tempted to upgrade the attack, despite investing heavily in their frontline at the start of this season.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person has named El Mala among the options currently being pursued by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

United’s desire for more firepower

United parted ways with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony last summer, and currently lack width in their attack. Ideally, INEOS would prefer to sign a replacement for Rashford, who is on a season-long loan to Barcelona but has perhaps already played his last game for the Red Devils.

The English giants need a fast and skilful winger who can stretch the defence from the left wing, just like Amad has done on the opposite flank. El Mala has already shown that he could be a fantastic option for the job.

The German winger has been in red-hot form this season for Koln, scoring 11 goals and setting up five more in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Said El Mala Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 31 17 11 5 3 - 1,716' DFB-Pokal 2 1 - - 1 - 80' Total 33 18 11 5 4 - 1,796'

The 19 year old fits United’s recent youth-centric transfer policy, although recent reports suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion have already reached an agreement with the player’s camp. The Seagulls have reportedly offered €35 million for El Mala as they look to secure his signature this summer. An update on the saga has now emerged that will please the Red Devils.

Koln set El Mala price tag

According to Sky Sports Germany, Koln has rejected Brighton’s €35 million offer for their prized asset. The report states: “The latest million-euro bid has been rejected: 1. FC Köln has turned down an offer of 35 million euros from Brighton & Hove Albion for attacking gem Said El Mala.”

“According to Sky Sport, 1. FC Köln considers the offer insufficient and has now set the asking price for the 19-year-old at €50 million – a sum that would set a new club record.”

The report goes on to state that the Seagulls have withdrawn from the race for the time being, adding: “For weeks, Brighton were the most serious suitors. However, the Cologne officials remained cautious – with the result that the Premier League club has withdrawn from the race for the time being.”

“At 1. FC Köln themselves, they are putting on a show of calm. The top scorer’s contract runs until 2030, and there is no release clause.”

Final Thoughts

El Mala represents a raw talent who could be polished into a world-class player with the right nurture and guidance. The German could also be a cheaper alternative to Yan Diomande, who is on United’s wish list but could cost a small fortune.

Feature image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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