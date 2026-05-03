Kobbie Mainoo: United ace was Carrick’s trump card against Liverpool

Manchester United secured qualification for next season’s Champions League with a pulsating 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, 3 May. The Red Devils arrived at the game on the back of two hard-fought wins against Chelsea and Brentford.

On Sunday, the hosts were very quickly off the blocks against their bitter rivals, with Matheus Cunha giving them the lead in the sixth minute. Benjamin Sesko then brought the house down at the Theatre of Dreams by doubling the score eight minutes later.

United went into the break with a 2-0 lead, but Liverpool capitalised on individual errors to get back into the game in the second half. Amad Diallo, who replaced Sesko at the break, gave away the ball that allowed Dominik Szoboszlai to reduce the deficit two minutes into the second half.

Senne Lammens then gave the ball away while attempting to play it out from the back, and Cody Gakpo equalised for the visitors in the 56th minute. Liverpool grew in confidence and United were in danger of dropping points at home. That was when Kobbie Mainoo stepped up.

Messiah Mainoo

United did have isolated chances to get back in front, but it was Mainoo who finally made it count. In the 77th minute, the Englishman side-footed the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box, sending fans across the globe into a frenzy.

That set up an intense ending to the game, but United held on and secured three vital points to remain third in the league. The Red Devils extended their recent winning run to three games, and have now picked up the most points in the Premier League since Michael Carrick’s arrival.

Central to the English giants’ spectacular rise under their caretaker manager has been a resurgent Mainoo, who once again proved why he is the future of the club.

Another Man of the Match Performance

Mainoo has been in the starting XI in 13 of Carrick’s 14 games in charge, and his only absence was the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United, when he was sidelined with injury. The Englishman is fast becoming United’s new metronome and gave a glowing audition of his all-round abilities against Liverpool.

Mainoo registered 67 touches in the game, and attempted 54 passes, completing 48 of them with an 89% success rate. He won five of his seven duels, with only Casemiro managing more in the United team, and also registered one tackle.

The 21 year old registered two defensive actions and one interception, but was dribbled past once. Mainoo completed both of his attempted dribbles and also had a shot blocked.

Kobbie Mainoo Stats vs Liverpool

Player Goals Tackles (Won) Accurate Passes Duels (Won) Ground Duels (Won) Aerial Duels (Won) Minutes Played Kobbie Mainoo 1 1 48/54 (89%) 7 (5) 7 (5) - 90'

Final Thoughts

Mainoo recently committed his future to United until 2031 and has now marked the occasion with a fantastic goal. The Englishman has gone from strength to strength under Carrick, and one assumes he will get even better next season.

The Red Devils have the colossal task of replacing Casemiro this summer, but Mainoo’s recent resurgence suggests that he could be the most important piece of the puzzle next campaign. For now, fans will hope that the youngster can enjoy a strong end to the season and help United finish third in the league.

Kobbie Mainoo’s game by numbers vs. Liverpool: 100% successful take-ons

89% pass accuracy

68 touches

7 ball recoveries

5 passes into the final third

2 fouls won

2 shots

1 goal Match-winner. 🔝🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/HvaYfV7HiR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 3, 2026

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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