Amad Diallo: Sunderland boss addresses speculation over move for Man United star



Amad Diallo’s long-term future at Manchester United is becoming a source of debate.

Arguably, United’s most dangerous player in the first half of this season, it is frustrating that in recent months, the Ivory Coast winger seems to have lost his spark.

Amad Diallo struggling

He has not been the same player that United allowed to leave for AFCON. Despite returning to play his original right-wing role, Amad cannot seem to affect games as he should; his performances have been that underwhelming.

He is not scoring or assisting, and has not done so in a United shirt since netting against Bournemouth last December.

That tricky situation the 23-year-old finds himself in has given life to suggestions that Ineos cash in on him.

And while the Old Trafford chiefs may opt to be patient with the winger, expecting him to soon snap out of his poor form, a Premier League club is pressuring them to cash in.

The Peoples Person recently relayed a report suggesting Sunderland view Amad as a dream signing. They are ready to act if United hint at a potential exit for the tricky winger.

Regis Le Bris addresses Amad links

Now, as the Black Cats’ links to Amad get a new lease of life, their manager, Regis Le Bris, has spoken of why it would be a pleasure to welcome Amad back to the Stadium of Light.

“He [Amad] is a good winger,” said Le Bris, via the Northern Echo, while on the presser ahead of the Sunderland versus Man United game.

“I think he is a creative, an excellent footballer, with an ability to threaten the final third. He has everything to be a strong winger, but after that, the competition at Manchester United is high.

“He probably doesn’t play as much as he would like; he would like to play much more. If he wants to play with us, why not? I would be happy. But probably not on Saturday!”

It is plainly obvious Le Bris is trying to sway Amad over a return to Sunderland.

Sunderland are being over-ambitious

But with ambitions of playing on the grandest of stages, it would be surprising to see Amad quit United for the Premier League newcomers.

Unless forced out, Amad is likely to stay at Manchester United, breaking Sunderland hearts years after that brilliant loan spell, during which he scored 14 goals and assisted three others in 39 games.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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