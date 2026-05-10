Maxi Araujo: United hold talks with Uruguayan’s camp



Manchester United have obvious issues to address in midfield once the summer window opens, but it is high time things changed at the back as well.

Not only at centre-back, but the Red Devils must also recruit a new left-back to compete with and eventually succeed Luke Shaw.

The Englishman might have started every Premier League game this season, but his injury record cannot be trusted, especially if the Red Devils are serious about competing on all four fronts.

Current backup Tyrell Malacia is expected to depart once his contract runs out at the end of the season, while Patrick Dorgu is set to play in a more advanced role moving forward.

United need to sign a left-back in the summer

Harry Amass needs another loan spell, and INEOS must not hesitate to sign a new left-back, with technical director Jason Wilcox pushing to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle.

The Magpies are keen not to lose their young jewel, and while INEOS would prefer a Premier League-proven star, they could be forced to look elsewhere.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), the 20-time English league champions are eyeing a sensational summer move for Sporting CP’s Maxi Araujo.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic campaign, impressing one and all with his “quality in transition and defensive solidity”.

United eyeing Sporting CP’s Maxi Araujo

Joining the Old Trafford side in the race are Chelsea, Tottenham, and Juventus, with Atletico Madrid currently in pole position.

Not to be beaten to the punch, United have also held “exploratory talks” with the Uruguayan’s agents.

Most of his suitors have also touched base with Sporting president Frederico Varandas in a bid to “avoid a price inflation” in the summer, with the transfer race set to get “intense”.

Sporting are insisting on not letting Maxi Araujo leave for less than his €80 million release clause, a figure United will find hard to match given their other priorities in the market.

Feature image Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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