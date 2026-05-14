Amad, Leao, Tonali: Bold Man United moves to restore Old Trafford glory



Primed to finish third in the league and return to Champions League football, it seems as if Manchester United are back.

But whether they are truly back or not, one thing is obvious heading into this summer transfer window: they will need to strengthen their squad and build a team they can truly rely on.

To accomplish that, there must not only be quality additions but also necessary exits.

So who makes way?

1. Amad

Amad is not a flop, certainly not. He is one of the most exciting talents at Manchester United. However, these last few months since returning from AFCON, he has been well below his best. He cannot take on his man, he does not score or assist, and he is struggling massively. While he will likely snap out of this poor form, if a club like Sunderland comes in with a £50 million-plus offer, United had better take it. Shea Lacey can come in and deputise Bryan Mbeumo at right wing.

2. Manuel Ugarte

The Uruguayan has done nothing to justify staying at United any longer. He failed to secure a spot in this team, and United would be better off cutting their losses and finding his replacement. Reports suggest he can leave for £25 million, with Italian clubs and Galatasaray keen.

3. Marcus Rashford

Rashford has been a revelation at Barcelona; 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 games is brilliant. He has proven he still has the magic. The thought of him returning is exciting. However, he did not leave because of his ability; he left because of his attitude. He may have changed, but his time at United just feels up. If Barcelona can pay that £26 million to make his deal permanent, well and good. If not, United should welcome the other suitors circling the Englishman and get a good £40 million from his sale.

4. Andre Onana

As great a goalkeeper as Onana is, unfortunately, it did not work at United. And with Senne Lammens impressing, it is a no-brainer that the Cameroon international’s services are no longer needed. Trabzonspor should want Onana after an impressive loan stint, and for at least £39 million, United should let them have him. With Radek Vitek already at the club, United may already have a brilliant alternative to Lammens.

5. Tyrell Malacia

His United career was over long ago, yet he has still been at the club. This summer feels like the perfect time to finally part ways; Malacia makes way for more impactful signings.

With those exits secured, who should United go for?

Bolstering their midfield is the priority. With Ugarte and Casemiro both heavily tipped to leave, INEOS ought to go for a triple swoop there. They should target:

1. Sandro Tonali

Anyone who watched United’s 2-1 loss to ten-man Newcastle should have spotted what a force Tonali is. The Italian possesses a rare blend of technical composure, tactical intelligence, and immense physical stamina.

As a controller, the 26-year-old would allow Mainoo to stop doing the dirty work and stay out of the deep areas, freeing him to operate in those lethal half-spaces. That is precisely why he should be United’s marquee signing, a worthy £100 million investment.

2. Ederson

Ederson, 26, would bring energy, ball-carrying, duel-winning ability, and composure under pressure to United’s engine room. He would be what INEOS hoped Ugarte would be, but at a fraction of the cost. With strong hints already linking United to a £43 million deal, that would be money well spent.

3. Mateus Fernandes

Despite West Ham’s struggles, watching them, you would easily be blown away by Fernandes‘ brilliance. The 21-year-old midfielder is calm under pressure, brave in advancing the ball through vertical dribbling and passing, mobile in transition, and carries a high pressing intensity. He should give this United engine the fire it needs.

Beyond the midfield, there are two further deals worth pursuing: a top left winger and another experienced defender.

There is talk of a left-back signing being needed, but with Harry Amass, Diego Leon, and even Patrick Dorgu available, United can definitely do without one.

On the winger and centre-back front:

4. Rafael Leao: left wing

Leao, 26, burst onto the scene as one of those truly unbearable wingers to play against. His levels have since dipped, but the prospect of landing him for around £50 million is an opportunity too great to ignore.

He could be United’s Ousmane Dembele. In his final seasons at Barcelona, many felt Dembele was finished, that he had lost his spark. Then he moved to PSG and instantly reclaimed his brilliance. Leao may simply need a fresh start, and a move to Old Trafford could offer just that. In United colours, he could rediscover himself and get back on track to challenging for the Ballon d’Or.

5. Marcos Senesi: defence

Tottenham Hotspur may be closing in on his services, if they avoid relegation, that is. But should they drop to the Championship, United must move swiftly and secure him.

The 29-year-old’s excellent passing range, his ability to break lines with ease, his flashes of ball manipulation, commitment in ground duels, and press resistance could make him the perfect alternative to Lisandro Martinez. Senesi would also offer the experience that Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven badly need, and doing so on a free transfer would represent a true masterstroke from United.

With those exits completed and those signings secured, Manchester United could assemble one formidable squad, one capable of battling on multiple fronts.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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