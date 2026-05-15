Marcus Rashford: Barcelona and Man United set for fresh talks

Manchester United and FC Barcelona are set to hold fresh talks next week to resolve the future of Marcus Rashford, according to a new report.

At Loggerheads

Despite helping to propel Barcelona to defend their LaLiga title with 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions – including an outstanding free-kick in the 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, which confirmed them as champions, doubts over Rashford‘s future continue to persist.

The season-long loan agreed with United last summer contains a £26 million release clause, which Barcelona can trigger at any point before 15 June to make the deal permanent.

However, the Blaugrana’s finances are stretched, and they have more pressing priorities elsewhere on the pitch, such as a new No. 9, than a rotational winger.

But the Catalans know Rashford is desperate to remain at Camp Nou, a feeling matched by the executive branch at Old Trafford. They are hoping to leverage this situation to strike a new, cheaper deal, rather than honouring the terms of the previous agreement.

Whether it is a reduced fee or, more favourably from their perspective, a second loan, potentially with an obligation to buy clause that would allow them to spread their finances more evenly, remains to be seen. United’s stance in response has been resolute: pay up, or risk losing out, with the Red Devils prepared to stomach a fraught return in order to sell the 28-year-old forward elsewhere.

Fresh Talks Planned

The Independent reveals the two clubs are “set to reopen negotiations next week” in hopes of finding a compromise.

But the report states there is the “possibility he returns to United in July”. A new buyer is unlikely to be found quickly should this reunion occur, as the “complexities of the situation mean that negotiations could go on some time – potentially to late in the window.”

The biggest obstacle to Rashford’s permanent departure from Old Trafford is his exorbitant wage packet, worth in excess of £325,000 a week once the Champions League bonus kicks back in. While there is interest from other top clubs, including Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, none would have any interest in offering a package worth anywhere close to the existing salary.

Interestingly, Premier League rivals Arsenal are also understood to be keeping a close eye on the situation, with a new left-winger considered a “main priority for the summer.” Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Rashford.

Final Thoughts

It is crucial United are able to finalise Rashford’s sale before the 15 June deadline. His status as an academy player means the transfer would constitute ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective, meaning a relatively low £26 million fee will still have a big impact on the summer war chest.

But United will also be forced to start paying his salary again should he return, and if a new exit cannot be quickly facilitated, this bill will quickly mount up. If, for example, Rashford comes back and is not sold until the end of August, that would set the club back around £2 million in wages alone.

Whether it is Barcelona or Arsenal or Bayern Munich, the Carrington graduate cannot be allowed to return to his former haunt to continue terrorising the club’s finances.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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