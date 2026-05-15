Michael Carrick needs to win a trophy to be considered a success next season – opinion



While interim head coach Michael Carrick has undoubtedly achieved far more than anybody expected in his time at the helm this season, there is a growing feeling that the real challenge will begin next season should his appointment to the permanent role be confirmed as expected.

Though his ten wins in fifteen games is an exceptional achievement, one which means he has the second-best win rate of any Manchester United manager in the club’s history, things will become much harder for the former England international next season. United’s return to the Champions League means the club will compete on four fronts next season, leading to many more games and a greater need for United’s former midfielder to rotate the squad. This is something he has been somewhat reluctant to do thus far.

As reports recently revealed, United have opened talks with Carrick about him extending his time at the helm, so now seems like the perfect time to assess what would be considered a success next season.

A phenomenal start

Questions were asked by many pundits and rival fans when the club announced in January that Carrick would be replacing Ruben Amorim on a temporary contract, with many believing that both he and his backroom staff lacked experience and would struggle against the elite.

The reality, however, has been a stark contrast to those lowly expectations. Carrick not only secured a return to the Champions League with three games to spare, but he has masterminded impressive victories against fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

In fact, the Red Devils have been so transformed under Carrick’s guidance that the Englishman has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Year despite only overseeing fifteen games. This is a testament to the magnificent job he has done so far.

Tougher days ahead

Sceptics would argue that Carrick has had a relatively pressure-free run in his time in charge of the Red Devils, with a light fixture load allowing him full weeks of preparation between each game and United’s disastrous fifteenth-placed finish in the Premier League last season meaning anything above that would be considered progress.

While these may be harsh opinions, United’s former midfield maestro is going to have to win over the doubters quickly next season. And as every football fan knows, nothing shuts doubters up quicker than a trophy.

A successful transfer window will be key in giving Carrick the tools required to get his hands on silverware next season, and with a number of exciting rumours swirling around the club, it seems certain the squad will be strengthened and ready for a title challenge next season.

Prioritise domestic competitions

United will compete in four competitions next season, but the club should prioritise the competitions they have a better chance of winning. By no means should they write off the Champions League and Premier League, as the team has the capability to go far in these competitions, but the domestic cups provide the most realistic chance of silverware.

The EFL Cup also concludes mid-season and, as we have often seen in the past, victory in that competition often provides a real boost to the winning team. Lifting that trophy at Wembley would not only quieten the doubters, but it would also put an end to the comparisons between Carrick and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, as Solskjær did not win silverware while at the helm.

Many believe the future of United will be bright under Carrick’s guidance, but getting his hands on a trophy next season will be key to allowing him the time to develop the squad into a force capable of challenging for the highest honours.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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