Bruno Fernandes: Man United captain lavishes praise on supporters

Manchester United fans once again rewarded their talisman, Bruno Fernandes.

Stellar season

After last season’s embarrassment of finishing 15th in the league, Manchester United needed to respond this year.

They have done just that, especially since Michael Carrick became interim manager in January and now looks poised to seal the job permanently.

There have been a number of strong performers this season, including Casemiro and new signings Senne Lammens and Matheus Cunha, but Bruno Fernandes’ performances outclass all of them.

The Portuguese midfielder has 19 assists in the league, and with two matches left, could grab the two assists he needs to break the Premier League record of 20 in one season.

Another award

Fernandes was once again rewarded by the fans and voted the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for the fifth time.

This is incredible when you consider he only joined the club in January 2020. He has now moved clear of four-time winners David De Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to club media, Fernandes expressed his delight at taking home the award.

Grateful

He explained, “obviously I’m very grateful for that. We all know we all play for our fan base, for our club, and obviously getting this award from them, it’s always very special.”

Fernandes continued to praise the role of the club’s fantastic supporters by stating, “I think the main thing that they give to us is the belief that we are capable to do big things and great things for the club. And I think when they have that belief in us, they push us to achieve big things every season.”

He added, “obviously, we all know what’s the aim for this club and to play for this club. And we know how much they want to see all of us succeed. And I think the belief they have in the players is the main thing, and special for me. That’s the thing that stands out.”

Champions League ambition

Fernandes also expressed his relief that the club was able to follow through on its clear ambition to get back into the Champions League for next season. He explained, “of course, it’s been a long time that we’re not there, something that this club is not used to. And obviously, I think I talk for me, but for every player that is here, when you come to this club, you want to play in the biggest competitions. You want to compete for the high things. And obviously going into next season and having the opportunity of playing against the best teams in Europe is something great.”

Fernandes was also quick to highlight the role of other players in the squad and stated, “I think the players created those moments individually for the team. And I think we had a lot of players this season that stood out and were brilliant for us.”

The captain closed his interview by once again pinpointing the role of the fans and claimed, “they always showed their love and their support and belief in ourselves. So a big thanks for all that they have done, but let’s finish on a high note.”

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 33 33 8 19 5 - 2,888' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 35 34 8 20 5 - 3,023'

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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