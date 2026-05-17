Confirmed Man United XI vs Nottingham Forest: Casemiro starts in emotional farewell



Michael Carrick has announced his Manchester United starting XI for today’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal.

The back four are Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Matthijs de Ligt is the only absentee due to injury. He is undergoing surgery on his back and is out until next season.

Midfield and Attack

Casemiro starts what will be his last ever game for United at Old Trafford and will be sure to receive rapturous applause. He’s partnered in central midfield by Kobbie Mainoo.

Bruno Fernandes is in the 10. He will be hunting an assist or two as he aims to break the record for the most in a Premier League season – 20 – held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

With Ben Sesko still injured, Bryan Mbeumo plays up top, with Amad on the right wing and Matheus Cunha on the left.

Substitutes

Altay Bayindir is the substitute keeper. Alongside him on the bench are Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui, Tyrell Malacia, Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, Joshua Zirkzee.

It will also be Malacia’s last game for the club as his contract is also expiring. It could possibly also be an Old Trafford farewell to the likes of Ugarte and Zirkzee, who have both strongly been linked with a summer exit from the club.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 12.30pm.

United for one last time at home this season! 👊🔴 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 17, 2026

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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