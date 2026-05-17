Premier League release statement on Man United controversy vs. Forest



The Premier League have issued a statement regarding Matheus Cunha’s controversial goal in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

Controversial strike

United secured third place as they beat Forest 3-2 in a thrilling contest at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw’s well-taken finish got United off to a dream start inside five minutes, only for Morato to draw Forest level shortly after the break.

United responded almost immediately through Cunha. The ball appeared to hit Bryan Mbeumo’s hand before the Cameroonian’s ensuing shot was blocked and fell kindly into Cunha’s path. Cunha made no mistake, applying a sublime finishing touch into the bottom corner.

Referee Michael Salisbury was advised to review the goal on the pitchside monitor and after a lengthy check, decided to stick with his on-field decision.

The hosts extended their advantage in the 75th minute through Mbeumo, who tapped in a Bruno Fernandes cross. The assist marked Fernandes’ 20th this season, which means he has equalled Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s Premier League record.

Morgan Gibbs-White grabbed a second for Forest, but United were good value for all three points.

Premier League statement

Explaining why the goal stood, the Premier League Match Centre X account posted, “After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United.”

“Referee announcement: ‘After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.'”

#MUNNFO – 55’ After VAR review, the referee stuck with the original decision to award a goal to Manchester United. Referee announcement: “After review, the decision of goal stands because the handball offence is accidental, therefore the final decision is goal.” — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) May 17, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Forest boss Vitor Pereira called for a Premier League-wide meeting to clarify the rules for managers.

He said, “For me, it was handball, very clear. It is sad not to cancel the goal. For me it was the decision which decided the game.”

“These are the doubts we have at the moment in the Premier League about the end decision. With the handball, we don’t know when it is a handball or not.”

“The blocks in the box when it is free-kicks, we don’t know when it’s a foul or not. I think it’s important to have a meeting with everybody and try to understand the rules, the decisions because everybody, all the managers in this moment, they have doubts about some decisions.”

United are next in action next Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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