Sesko, Cunha, Mbeumo: Manchester United trio create history

Manchester United’s decision to invest heavily in attack last summer has already paid dividends this season. The Red Devils were looking to upgrade their frontline after a disappointing campaign in which they struggled to score goals.

United started the 2024/25 campaign under Erik ten Hag, but removed him from the hot seat at Old Trafford in October 2024. Former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim was appointed as the Dutchman’s replacement, but his arrival hardly improved the team’s output in the final third.

The Red Devils ended the campaign in 15th place in the Premier League table, managing just 44 goals in 38 games. They also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur by a 1-0 scoreline.

INEOS quickly identified the attack as an area requiring immediate attention, and spent over £200 million on Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. With one game left in the campaign, United’s minority owners will be very pleased with that decision.

United’s rise this campaign

United endured another managerial upheaval this season. Amorim kept his job last summer after a disastrous end to the campaign, and saw the club invest heavily in players suited to his tactical system.

While the team’s output in the final third improved significantly, the Red Devils struggled to get results. The Portuguese head coach ultimately lost his job in January, with INEOS opting to appoint Michael Carrick in the caretaker role until the end of the campaign.

That has proven to be another masterstroke, with the team going on an impressive run under the English manager. Having recently earned qualification for next season’s Champions League, United have now confirmed third place in the Premier League table following Sunday’s 3-2 home win over Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils have scored 66 times in 37 games this season, the third-highest tally after Manchester City (75) and Arsenal (68). A marauding Bruno Fernandes, who has registered the joint-most assists in a Premier League season (20), has been key to United’s rise, but their new attacking signings have also played a major role.

United trio make history

Mbeumo and Cunha both found the back of the net against Forest this weekend, taking them to 10 Premier League goals this season. With Sesko also scoring 11 times in the league since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams, United’s new-look attack has now made history this campaign.

According to Statman Dave, this is the first time in Premier League history that three forwards have scored at least 10 goals in their debut campaign for a new club. Sharing the data on social media, he wrote: “Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško have all scored 10+ in the Premier League this season.”

“It’s the first time in the competition’s history that three forwards have reached double figures in their debut campaign for a new club. What a window.”

Mbeumo has registered 11 goals and three assists in 33 appearances for United, while Cunha has managed 10 goals and four assists in 35 outings. Sesko, who is currently sidelined with a shin injury, has found the back of the net 12 times in 32 games, while also setting up one goal.

United Attacking Trio's Stats: 2025/26 Season

Player Appearances (All Competitions) Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bryan Mbeumo 33 11 3 4 - 2,596' Matheus Cunha 35 10 4 4 - 2,683' Benjamin Sesko 32 12 1 2 - 1,817'

Final Thoughts

United’s attack looks settled at the moment, and the trio are likely to get even better next season. INEOS will hope to repeat the trick in midfield this summer, and the right investment could transform the Red Devils into title contenders.

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško have all scored 10+ in the Premier League this season. It’s the first time in the competition’s history that three forwards have reached double figures in their debut campaign for a new club. What a window. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/RA9LhI3QeG — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 17, 2026

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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