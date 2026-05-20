Rafael Leao: Man United make their decision on AC Milan star



It now seems unlikely that Rafael Leao will be the winger Manchester United turn to in order to bolster their attack.

Summer plans

Talk of INEOS’ plans for United this summer has many believing a left winger signing is firmly on the agenda.

There is a clear need to add a left winger to this squad, a void left by Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho‘s departures on permanent or loan deals last summer.

The 20-time English champions now hope to finally replace the trio with a brilliant winger this summer.

Rafael Leao links

Some deadly wingers are already being linked, but of those mentioned, Rafael Leao now looks unlikely to be the one Manchester United pursue.

Leao is widely expected to leave AC Milan this summer. After a stunted few seasons at San Siro, he never bloomed into the Ballon d’Or-worthy winger many tipped him to become. A fresh start elsewhere appears inevitable.

The Portuguese winger, dubbed “unstoppable” by Athletic Club when he gets going, has been heavily linked with a move to M16. However, as per Sport Italia, there may never have been anything to those links as far as the 20-time English champions are concerned.

Milan stunned

Milan had hoped for an offer from top clubs, but so far, nothing has come. The Italian outlet reveals:

“Leao has also recently been offered to Premier League clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United, but they haven’t found any approval or willingness to pursue the matter further.

“The same can be said of Barcelona, who also monitored him for months but then decided not to proceed in any way.”

Surprising to pass up chance to sign Leao

Passing up the chance to sign a player of Leao’s calibre, once feared for his explosive acceleration and elite dribbling in one-on-one situations, will leave many fans stunned.

After all, as Ousmane Dembele’s renaissance at Paris Saint-Germain showed, a fresh start can be enough to reactivate a player’s brilliance.

Either way, for the Old Trafford faithful, it is reassuring that better options are on the menu.

With intriguing left winger targets such as Mika Godts and Mateus Mane still in the picture, it is very much a case of wait and see what INEOS have planned for United’s left wing.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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