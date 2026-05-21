Harry Amass: Man United teen sensation could reshape INEOS’ transfer plans



What a brilliant season Luke Shaw has had. While not many doubted his abilities, it has always been his availability that has proved a big source of concern.

Before this campaign, in which he has started every league game, Shaw had spent the better part of his Manchester United career on the treatment table. While the 20-time English champions could easily have let him go, they did not, and it has paid off handsomely this season.

There is hope Shaw will produce another brilliant season next term. However, with a return to Champions League football bringing trickier fixtures in the league phase, some feel it is a risk to depend solely on the left-back being ever-present.

To play it safe, there is a push for INEOS to sign another left-back to deputise for Shaw.

Search for Luke Shaw’s deputy

By now, the question might be: why sign another left-back when Patrick Dorgu is already there? Well, Dorgu has proven most effective in an offensive role and is now seen more as a left winger than a left-back.

With Dorgu not an option in that position, the focus turns to Harry Amass. Amass did well when offered minutes at left-back last season, shining across his five Premier League appearances.

Earlier in the season, he was sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday to gain regular game time. Despite Wednesday’s struggles, the United defender stood out, easily the Championship side’s best player in the first half of the season.

In the second half of this 2025-26 campaign, it was decided it was best he switched clubs, joining a better-performing Norwich City. Unfortunately, things did not go to plan at Carrow Road.

Just one game into his spell with the Canaries, the 19-year-old picked up a serious hamstring injury in training and has been sidelined ever since.

What is being said about Harry Amass now

Manchester Evening News is the latest to drop an update on the defender. They report, “The good news is that Amass’ recovery has gone well, and it’s understood he is set to be fit for the beginning of United’s pre-season, which usually begins with training in the first week of July.”

Back and available for a full pre-season is a major boost. It should give Amass enough time to rediscover his form after a long spell on the sidelines.

With a chance to impress, the young full-back could yet shine and perhaps convince INEOS to reconsider their transfer plans, redirecting funds earmarked for a left-back elsewhere.

Featured image Jess Hornby via Getty Images

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