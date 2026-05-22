Joshua Acheampong: Man United eye shock raid for Chelsea starlet

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea’s defensive starlet Joshua Acheampong, according to Ben Jacobs.

West London Jewel

Despite only turning 20 in March, Acheampong has emerged as a key part of the Blues’ squad this season, making 29 appearances in all competitions. The Cobham graduate, who operates primarily as a centre-back but also has the versatility to play at full-back, possesses the prototypical profile for a modern defender.

Standing at 6’3 already, he is comfortable in possession and playing out from the back, while offering high levels of awareness and positional intelligence. Chelsea staff rate the youngster extremely highly, with the West London club considering him a future leader in their team.

Speaking to the United Stand, Jacobs confirms executives at Stamford Bridge have said Acheampong is “not for sale” and consider him “untouchable”. However, the talkSPORT reporter claims the player himself would be “interested in exploring options if he feels he’s not going to be getting regular game time next season.”

Interest from Manchester

Jacobs states Manchester United hold an interest in the defender as INEOS are looking at younger centre-backs to act as long-term successors to Harry Maguire. The 33-year-old put pen to paper on an extension last month, which has eased the pressure to sign a ready-made option in central defence.

But a talented prospect like Acheampong, or Como’s 21-year-old Spanish starlet, Jacobo Ramón, are two names under consideration at Old Trafford.

Manchester City are also understood to be keeping tabs on the situation, with Chelsea’s plan to sign a new “first-choice” centre-back this summer further blocking Acheampong’s path to first-team opportunities.

Final Thoughts

With three years remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are in a position of strength to stave off interest in the England under-21 international. He has also previously expressed his love for his boyhood club, further solidifying their stance.

But Manchester United have shown no problem in raiding their rivals in London for exciting young talents, as the captures of Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven from Arsenal proved.

Acheampong’s ability to play at right-back is another important factor, given there is growing interest in Diogo Dalot from Real Madrid, with a reunion with the manager who signed him for Manchester United, Jose Mourinho, on the cards in the Spanish capital.

If the Portuguese fullback was to depart, Acheampong would be an excellent option to bolster the backline behind Noussair Mazraoui and Maguire — with the major blow it would cause Chelsea simply being the cherry on top of a delicious raid.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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