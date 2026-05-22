Senne Lammens: Man United keeper impresses on and off pitch with award

Manchester United’s Senne Lammens has had an incredible first season in England.

Doubts

The young keeper arrived at the end of the summer with some doubts hanging over his head.

Many were unsure whether the keeper, who had only played in Belgium, could handle the rigours of Premier League football.

The Belgian answered those doubts convincingly once he was given the chance to start in October.

In just his second match at Anfield against Liverpool in October, he pulled off numerous important stops to help United seal a much-needed victory at their rivals’ stadium.

He finished the season strongly and turned one of United’s biggest problems, the goalkeeping department, into one of their biggest strengths.

Reward

The 23-year-old has also been doing fantastic work off the pitch since his arrival in Manchester.

The club’s official website announced that, “Senne Lammens and Phallon Tullis-Joyce have been recognised as Manchester United’s PFA Community Champions for the 2025/26 season, honouring their incredible community work with Manchester United Foundation.”

The site also explains that, “in his first season at the club, Lammens has been nominated for the award having supported partner school pupils on several occasions during the season, including a visit to Partington Central Academy to join primary school pupils for a World Book Day celebration, as well as joining sport and wellbeing activities on the day.”

He also visited children at a local hospital during the festive season.

Commenting on his award, the keeper proudly stated, “it’s an incredible honour to receive this award. Our first job is being able to perform on the pitch, but giving back to the community and working together with the Foundation, which does such an amazing job, is also so important.”

He continued, “it’s a privilege to give back to the community and to help the Foundation, so I’m very proud of this award and in the future I hope I can do much more.”

Senne has been recognised as our @PFA Community Champion, in honour of his outstanding work with @MU_Foundation this season 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/nF982VbPFt — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 21, 2026



Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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