Bryan Mbeumo reveals devastation after letting down Man United teammate



Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has opened up on the disappointment of letting down Bruno Fernandes during last weekend’s meeting with Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Missed chances

United guaranteed themselves to finish in third place by beating Forest 3-2 in their final home game of the Premier League season.

Mbeumo scored the winning strike in a thrilling encounter that also saw Fernandes equal Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry’s Premier League assist record (20).

Fernandes assisted Mbeumo’s goal, but he could easily have had three or four more assists, with Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee wasting multiple clear-cut chances created for them by the Portuguese playmaker.

On one occasion during the match, Fernandes released Mbeumo with a well-weighted ball that sent him clean through on goal, but the Cameroonian failed to hit the target, firing high over the crossbar. Fernandes fell to the floor in clear disbelief that his teammate had not found the back of the net.

Mbeumo eventually made amends but in an interview with Sky Sports, he revealed that he still feels disappointed that he couldn’t help Fernandes rack up more assists.

Mbeumo’s remarks

The 26-year-old told Sky Sports, “Not that I was not disappointed with Matheus Cunha slid me in as well.”

“I missed a lot of chances but the one he (Fernandes) gave me I was more disappointed for not giving him the assist to score.”

“In the end I was very happy to score from his pass.”

Mbeumo’s goals against Forest took his season tally to 10 Premier League goals. He has also contributed a further three assists.

Mbeumo has endured a goal drought since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, revealing that the competition may have taken a toll on his form.

United are next in action on Sunday when they play Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game of the 2025/26 season.

Featured image by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

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