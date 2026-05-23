Christos Tzolis: Deadly Greek winger has interesting things to say about Man United



A left-winger signing is really needed at Manchester United.

INEOS must finally replace Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who were the club’s last natural left wingers, but are all no longer at Old Trafford.

Admittedly, Matheus Cunha has been a hit covering the left wing, but with a return to Champions League football and a desire to do better next season, he needs real competition for the position.

Christos Tzolis, the left-wing answer

That competition could come from Club Brugge’s Christos Tzolis.

The deadly Greek winger has caught the eye of Premier League heavyweights, with United joined by Arsenal and Manchester City in a fierce battle for his services.

And it is easy to understand why. An explosive and direct winger, Tzolis combines blistering pace and clever dribbling with a ruthless, dual-footed ability to cut inside and finish, making him a menace in front of goal. With 21 goals and 28 assists this season, top clubs will fancy him weaponising their attack.

Tzolis responds to Premier League links

Now, speaking on DAZN, Tzolis has for the first time directly addressed Premier League interest.

Stijn Stijnen asked the winger: “What will it be, Christos? Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal.” A co-panellist then noted that all three names have appeared in the press.

Tzolis responded: “I don’t know. It depends on Club Brugge. It’s not up to me to decide.

“We’ll see what the best option is for me. It’s not just about the name. We also have to ask ourselves what the best project is.

“Why not stay at Club Brugge? I have a contract until 2029. I’m a professional. I have to respect my team. The team that pays me. I’m here to celebrate. Then we’ll see about my future. It’s still early. Today, I have to celebrate. I have a vacation.”

🍾 | L’avenir peut attendre, Christos Tzolis a un titre à fêter d’abord. 🔮👀 #KVMCLU pic.twitter.com/gFxYbcpAcW — DAZN Belgique (@DAZN_BEFR) May 21, 2026

Tzolis’s admissions, in a way, breathe life into his exit links. They suggest that if you present him with the right project and convince Brugge to sell, you could win the transfer race.

United may well have an advantage in this race, too

In a separate interview with Het Nieuwsblad earlier this week, Tzolis hinted as much while ending hopes of Crystal Palace signing him:

“In that case, I’d refuse,” he stated firmly when asked about Crystal Palace. “The Crystal Palace train has already left the station for me.

“United could convince me. Such a massive club with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that.”

The ball is now in INEOS’ court to work their magic and get the Tzolis deal over the line.

Featured image Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images

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