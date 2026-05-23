Home » Ederson: Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth behind United’s pursuit

Ederson: Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth behind United’s pursuit

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Ederson


Media reports have been swirling since the morning suggesting Manchester United are close to completing their first midfield signing of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have reportedly agreed a five-year deal for Atalanta’s Ederson for a relatively low fee with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

There is a mixed feeling within the United fanbase regarding the persistent rumours, with some happy with INEOS’ proactiveness, while others are disappointed with the calibre of the signing.

It was expected that the co-owners would try to replicate their highly successful policy of signing Premier League-proven players from last summer.

Ederson talks premature

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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