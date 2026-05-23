Manuel Ugarte: United deliver brutal update to player’s camp



Despite finishing third in the Premier League, Manchester United’s newly-announced permanent head coach, Michael Carrick, will understand the importance of revamping the team’s midfield this summer.

Casemiro, a pillar of the team’s success in recent seasons, is set to leave and join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

INEOS have been planning for this day for some time now, and fans were initially delighted when the club swooped for Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte in the summer of 2024.

The Uruguayan was expected to fill the void for when the former Real Madrid superstar would call it quits. He had two years to acclimatise and adapt to the rigours of English football.

Manuel Ugarte has proven to be a huge disappointment

It is safe to say, the 25-year-old has proven to be a major disappointment and the co-owners have realised the folly of their ways and are eager to make things right once the transfer window opens.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have informed the defensive midfielder that they want him gone in the summer.

“For Manuel Ugarte, Man United have been quite clear with the camp of the player,” the Italian said on his YouTube channel.

“They want Ugarte to go. What I can tell you now is Man United have been very clear. They want to make some space.”

Time for Manuel Ugarte to leave

There is interest from Italian and Turkish clubs, and a move to a slower league would suit the Uruguay international, who has struggled to cope with the increased pace and physicality of the English game.

He has started only once under Michael Carrick, and the 20-time English league champions succumbed to defeat at the hands of Leeds United in that game.

In fact, in the 10 games Manuel Ugarte has started this season, United have emerged victorious only once. That alarming statistic demonstrates his limited impact for the Old Trafford side

There were murmurs that he might be kept on as the fourth-choice midfielder, but the United No.25 will not want to hang around for that to materialise.

Signing Manuel Ugarte has proven to be a bad call from INEOS

It seems a parting of ways is the best call for both parties with INEOS likely to take a hit on their initial investment.

United want to replace the Uruguay international with Ederson of Atalanta or Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand. INEOS need to get their act together this time around.

Feature image Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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