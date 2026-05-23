Home » Morgan Rogers: Man United hit jackpot in hunt for Aston Villa hero

Morgan Rogers: Man United hit jackpot in hunt for Aston Villa hero

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Picture of Morgan Rogers

Manchester United have effectively been handed the green light to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

If reports from Italy are to be believed, much of the focus of the club’s recruitment team has been on strengthening the midfield this week. It has been claimed that United are closing in on securing the services of Atalanta’s Ederson.

However, things could also progress quickly in the case of Rogers.

Path cleared for Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers is nearing the end of his time at Aston Villa, having played a crucial part in the club’s Europa League triumph and their return to the Champions League.

Rogers’ ferocious ball-striking and ball-carrying have not only made him a hero in Birmingham but have also secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup ahead of big names like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Now, his camp has set their sights on a blockbuster move.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, those close to Rogers understand that “no one is going to stand in his way” for a summer move, with Villa prepared to sell their superstar attacker.

It is added that the price will be around £80 million for the prolific 23-year-old forward, who is admired at United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

All the mentioned clubs are “in the race” to get the signature of 6ft 2in star.

Manchester United figures keen on Morgan Rogers

United would hope that Michael Carrick’s permanent appointment strengthens their case, as Rogers played under him at Middlesbrough.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

CompetitionAppearancesGoalsAssistsYellow CardsRed Cards
Premier League371077-
Europa League15352-
FA Cup21---
EFL Cup1----
Total 25/265514129-

Capable of playing as a winger or attacking midfielder, the Englishman’s best work comes in the left half-space. That may not be ideal for Matheus Cunha, who likes to operate in the same zone.

Still, Carrick and Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, are reportedly pushing to sign Rogers from Villa.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal open to a sale, United...

Ederson: Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth behind United’s...

Morten Hjulmand available on a cut-price fee, United...

Goncalo Ramos: Man United rival AC Milan for...

Ederson: United set to agree a deal for...

Joshua Acheampong: Man United eye shock raid for...

Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.