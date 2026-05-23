Morgan Rogers: Man United hit jackpot in hunt for Aston Villa hero

Manchester United have effectively been handed the green light to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

If reports from Italy are to be believed, much of the focus of the club’s recruitment team has been on strengthening the midfield this week. It has been claimed that United are closing in on securing the services of Atalanta’s Ederson.

However, things could also progress quickly in the case of Rogers.

Path cleared for Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers is nearing the end of his time at Aston Villa, having played a crucial part in the club’s Europa League triumph and their return to the Champions League.

Rogers’ ferocious ball-striking and ball-carrying have not only made him a hero in Birmingham but have also secured his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup ahead of big names like Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.

Now, his camp has set their sights on a blockbuster move.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, those close to Rogers understand that “no one is going to stand in his way” for a summer move, with Villa prepared to sell their superstar attacker.

It is added that the price will be around £80 million for the prolific 23-year-old forward, who is admired at United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

All the mentioned clubs are “in the race” to get the signature of 6ft 2in star.

Manchester United figures keen on Morgan Rogers

United would hope that Michael Carrick’s permanent appointment strengthens their case, as Rogers played under him at Middlesbrough.

Morgan Rogers Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Premier League 37 10 7 7 - Europa League 15 3 5 2 - FA Cup 2 1 - - - EFL Cup 1 - - - - Total 25/26 55 14 12 9 -

Capable of playing as a winger or attacking midfielder, the Englishman’s best work comes in the left half-space. That may not be ideal for Matheus Cunha, who likes to operate in the same zone.

Still, Carrick and Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, are reportedly pushing to sign Rogers from Villa.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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