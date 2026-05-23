Pep Guardiola reveals heartwarming message from Sir Alex Ferguson



Outgoing Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson sent him a message upon the announcement that he will depart the Etihad at the end of the season.

Pep to leave

On Friday, City confirmed that Guardiola will step down as manager of the side this summer.

The Spaniard joined United’s cross-town rivals in July 2016 and has enjoyed a successful 10-year spell at the club, winning 20 major trophies at the time.

In contrast, Sir Alex’s 26-year tenure at United, which began before the Premier League’s inception in 1992/93, delivered 28 major honours, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League triumphs.

For two decades, Sir Alex stood as the dominant force in football, constructing a succession of exceptional sides, many of which were built upon a foundation of home-grown talent.

Sir Alex’s Premier League title rate stands at 61.9%, having won 13 championships across 21 seasons. Guardiola, by contrast, has secured six titles in 10 seasons, leaving the 55-year-old with a rate of 60%.

Guardiola’s tenure at City has often been likened to Sir Alex’s United sides. Notably, while at the helm of Barcelona, Guardiola overcame Ferguson’s United in two Champions League finals.

Speaking ahead of his final home game against Aston Villa, Guardiola informed reporters that he received a message from Sir Alex.

Pep reveals classy Sir Alex act

Pep said, “I know I had incredible success as a manager and it’s nice to be there. One of the biggest compliments I had was I got a message from Sir Alex Ferguson yesterday and that made me so happy.”

Elaborating on the nature of the message, Guardiola added, “He congratulated me for the trajectory and for what we achieved. It means a lot to me.”

“It’s the kind of recognition that can’t be manufactured, and coming from Ferguson, it carries a weight that no trophy or statistic can replicate.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their final game of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

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